Federal Reserve Proposes Risk-Based AML/CFT Program Requirements

On July 7, 2026, the Federal Reserve Board requested comment on a proposed rule that would amend the anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) program requirements for Board-supervised...

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On July 7, 2026, the Federal Reserve Board requested comment on a proposed rule that would amend the anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) program requirements for Board-supervised banks. The proposal would amend Regulation H to implement provisions of the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2020 and align the Board’s requirements with related rules proposed by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), OCC, FDIC, and NCUA.

The proposal would require Board-supervised banks to establish and maintain effective AML/CFT programs reasonably designed to identify, assess, and mitigate money laundering, terrorist financing, and other illicit finance risks. Specifically, the proposal would:

Require risk-based program design. Banks would need policies, procedures, and controls that assess risks across products, services, distribution channels, customers, and geographic locations, while incorporating applicable FinCEN AML/CFT priorities.

Prioritize higher-risk areas. The proposal would direct banks to allocate greater attention and resources to higher-risk customers and activities and promptly update risk assessment processes when significant changes affect the bank’s risk profile.

Preserve core program requirements. An effective program would continue to include ongoing customer due diligence, independent testing, employee training, and a designated AML/CFT officer located in the United States.

Focus significant actions on material failures. After a bank properly establishes its program, the Board generally would reserve AML/CFT enforcement or significant supervisory actions under the program rule for significant or systemic implementation failures.

The proposal also would permit a bank’s board of directors, an equivalent governing body, or appropriate senior management to approve the written AML/CFT program. Comments are due September 8, 2026.

Putting It Into Practice: The Federal Reserve’s proposal complements FinCEN’s recently proposed revisions to its AML/CFT program rules (previously discussed here). Although the proposals arise under separate authorities, they are intended to create a consistent, risk-based framework for AML/CFT programs. Board-supervised banks should review the proposed requirements for risk assessments, program governance, U.S.-based AML/CFT officers, and significant supervisory or enforcement actions and consider submitting comments by September 8, 2026.

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