Department Of The Interior Recognizes Colosseum Mine's Continuing Right To Mine Gold And Explore For Rare Earth Elements

This week, the U.S. Department of the Interior ("DOI") publicly confirmed the ongoing rights of Colosseum Rare Metals, Inc. ("CRM") to continue mining operations at the Colosseum Mine, located within the Mojave National Preserve ("MOJA") in San Bernardino County, California. The Department's communication reaffirms that CRM holds "valid existing rights" pursuant to the California Desert Protection Act ("CDPA") to conduct mine operations under its existing plan of operations, approved by the Bureau of Land Management prior to enactment of the CDPA. These rights include the right to explore for and extract rare earth elements in addition to gold. [See DOI News Release and X announcement here]

DOI's recognition of Colosseum's mining rights furthers the goals of President Donald J. Trump's Jan. 20, 2025, Executive Order "Unleashing American Energy" promoting domestic energy and resource independence, and March 20, 2025 Executive Order ("EO") 14157, "Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production," spotlighting and bolstering domestic mining. [See prior JMBM Blog on EO 14157here] In its recent news release, DOI underscored the importance of supporting domestic mining:"The resumption of mining at Colosseum Mine, America's second rare earth elements mine, supports efforts to bolster America's capacity to produce the critical materials needed to manufacture the technologies to power our future. For too long, the United States has depended on foreign adversaries like China for rare earth elements for technologies that are vital to our national security. By recognizing the mine's continued right to extract and explore rare earth elements, Interior continues to support industries that boost the nation's economy and protect national security."

DOI proving EO Policies are more than just words

Recognizing the mining rights of Colosseum, which has been represented by Jeffer Mangels throughout the effort to secure DOI confirmation of its valid existing rights, has important national security implications, stemming from the Mine's location just six miles from the only operating rare earth element facility in the United States.[See the Business News article here] In addition, DOI's recognition of Colosseum's mining rights is an important milestone for the mining industry as it provides concrete proof of the administration's intent to actively follow-through on the goals of President Trump's Executive Orders to bolster domestic mining production.

