After 25 Years, The Verdict Signs Off As Kent Meyers And Mick Cornett Host Final Episode

OKLAHOMA CITY — June 30, 2026 — The Verdict, one of Oklahoma’s longest-running public-affairs television programs, will air its final episode tonight, closing a remarkable 25-year chapter that began in April 2001. The milestone marks the end of a quarter-century of thoughtful conversation about law, government, and the issues that shape life across the state, anchored throughout by Crowe Dunlevy attorney and longtime co-host D. Kent Meyers and his broadcast partner, former Oklahoma City mayor Mick Cornett.

What started as a weekly, 30-minute legal-affairs discussion program grew into a trusted forum for serious dialogue. Launched with the support of the firm, The Verdict debuted with an episode asking, “Should Terry Nichols Be Tried in Oklahoma?” From there, the show tackled the death penalty, right-to-work laws, presidential pardons, and many other questions that mattered to Oklahomans. Over the years, it evolved into a broader public-affairs program, welcoming political leaders, judges, attorneys, business executives, educators, and community advocates from every corner of the state. The pairing of a respected litigator with a seasoned broadcaster gave the program a distinctive balance of legal substance and accessible delivery from the very beginning.

For decades, the program reached audiences on Cox Channel 3 in both Oklahoma City and Tulsa, offering the kind of in-depth, long-form discussion that local television rarely provides. While The Verdict never sought national syndication, it earned a loyal Oklahoma following and a reputation as a place where ideas could be explored with care and respect. The show was currently produced from Oklahoma Christian University’s Crehan Studio. Episodes were taped on campus, which gives students hands-on experience with filming and production.

At the heart of it all stood Kent Meyers, a Crowe Dunlevy legend and soon-to-be member of the Crowe Dunlevy Hall of Fame. As an attorney, Kent Meyers is known for his experience in antitrust law and has shared his knowledge as an adjunct professor at the University of Oklahoma College of Law, the University of Tulsa College of Law, and Oklahoma City University School of Law.

Beyond the courtroom and the classroom, Kent Meyers has devoted himself to causes that strengthen the state. He co-founded Oklahoma Lawyers for Children, which provides legal representation for children in juvenile proceedings, and he served as chairman of the Oklahoma Judicial Nominating Commission. His steady presence on The Verdict brought legal insight and a genuine commitment to public service into living rooms across Oklahoma.

Throughout its run, Kent Meyers shared the screen with co-host Mick Cornett, whose distinguished career in Oklahoma broadcasting and public service helped define the program’s voice. Before entering politics, Cornett spent roughly two decades in Oklahoma television as a sportscaster, news anchor, and sports play-by-play broadcaster, developing the polished, approachable on-air presence that would later become a hallmark of The Verdict. That extensive broadcast background allowed him to guide conversations with clarity and ease, drawing thoughtful answers from guests while keeping discussions accessible to viewers at home.

Cornett’s connection to the program continued even as his public profile grew. Elected as Oklahoma City’s 35th mayor in 2004, he went on to serve four terms before leaving office in 2018, becoming one of the most recognized civic leaders in the state’s history. Even after entering public office, Cornett remained part of the show, pairing his broadcasting skill and firsthand understanding of government with Kent Meyers’ legal and policy knowledge. Together, the two co-hosts created conversations that consistently went deeper than the typical news segment, blending broadcast craft with legal acumen in a way few local programs have matched.

“It has been an extraordinary privilege to spend 25 years talking with the people who care about Oklahoma’s future,” said Kent Meyers. “We set out to create a space for honest, substantive discussion, and the audience rewarded us with their loyalty year after year. I am grateful to every guest, every viewer, and to Mick for being such a wonderful partner along the way.”

As the final credits roll, The Verdict leaves behind a lasting legacy: proof that thoughtful, civil conversation about the issues that matter can find a home on local television. That legacy was built on a rare partnership between an accomplished attorney and a veteran broadcaster, each bringing complementary strengths to the screen for a quarter of a century. We extend our heartfelt congratulations and deepest thanks to co-hosts Kent Meyers and Mick Cornett for 25 years of leadership, service, and dedication to the people of Oklahoma.

For those wishing to revisit the conversations that defined a quarter-century of public-affairs television, all past episodes of The Verdict remain available to the public. The complete archive can be viewed on the program’s YouTube channel and is also preserved through the Oklahoma Historical Society, ensuring that the program’s legacy of thoughtful, civil discourse remains accessible for years to come.