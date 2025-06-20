Arora Recognized Among Top 25 Media And Entertainment Attorneys Of 2025

Pryor Cashman Partner Kaveri Arora, a member of the Litigation, Intellectual Property, and Media + Entertainment Groups, has been named one of the Top 25 Media and Entertainment Attorneys of 2025 by Attorney Intel.

This year's honorees operate at the intersection of law, commerce, and creativity—advising major studios, streaming platforms, sports leagues, and independent creators on everything from copyright disputes and contract negotiations to mergers and acquisitions and AI regulation. They are recognized for their legal precision and strategic judgment in the high-stakes matters shaping the media and entertainment industries.

In its recognition of Kaveri, Attorney Intel stated:

"Kaveri regularly counsels music, technology, art, fashion, and luxury goods companies and has significant experience in all aspects of litigation at both the state and federal levels."

Read more about Attorney Intel's Top 25 Media and Entertainment Attorneys of 2025 list using the link below.

