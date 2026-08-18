Leon Rittenberg III And Kevin Naccari Featured In State Affairs

The FY27 National Defense Authorization Act proposes the most comprehensive overhaul of federal maritime law in decades, fundamentally reshaping shipbuilding frameworks, cargo preference requirements, and Jones Act provisions. Liskow attorneys Leon Rittenberg III and Kevin Naccari provide expert analysis on how these sweeping changes will impact the maritime industry and federal regulatory landscape.

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Liskow attorneys Leon Rittenberg III and Kevin Naccari were recently featured in State Affairs – Louisiana’s Guest Column. Their article, “House-Passed Defense Bill Would Rewrite Maritime Rules,” breaks down how the FY27 National Defense Authorization Act introduces the broadest rewrite of federal maritime law in a generation.

Their analysis covers major proposed updates to shipbuilding frameworks, cargo preference rules, and the Jones Act. Read the full article here .

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