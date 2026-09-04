DOT Final Rule Narrows Airline Delay And Cancellation Reporting Obligation Under FAA Reauthorization Act Of 2024

The U.S. Department of Transportation has issued a final rule fundamentally restructuring how airlines report flight delays and cancellations, creating a new reporting category that removes ten specific events from the traditional "Air Carrier" category. This regulatory change, mandated by the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 and effective October 2026, will significantly impact how airline performance is measured and perceived by consumers, while reducing carriers' customer service obligations for certain

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OVERVIEW

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) published a final rule amending 14 CFR Part 234 that fundamentally changes how airlines report the causes of flight delays and cancellations. Effective October 19, 2026, the rule implements Section 511(b) of the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 by creating a new reporting category, the “Section 511(b) category,” for ten specific events that Congress determined are not attributable to airline control. The rule simultaneously narrows the existing “Air Carrier” reporting category by expressly excluding those same ten events.

The rule will take effect without prior notice and public comment, as DOT invoked the “good cause” exception under the Administrative Procedure Act on the basis that the statutory exclusions are non-discretionary and implemented without further agency interpretation.

BACKGROUND

Since 2002, reporting carriers submit monthly data identifying the causes of flight delays of 15 minutes or more and cancellations across five categories:

Air Carrier Extreme Weather National Aviation System (NAS) Security Late Arriving Aircraft

The “Air Carrier” category has served as a catch-all for any disruption within the carrier’s operational control, including maintenance issues, crew scheduling, aircraft cleaning, and a broad range of other events enumerated in Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) Technical Directive #40. This data is publicly reported through DOT’s monthly Air Travel Consumer Report (ATCR) and BTS’s website, and is followed by consumers, media, and industry analysts as a measure of airline performance.

Section 511(b) of the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 mandated that ten specific events be removed from the Air Carrier category, reflecting a Congressional determination that these events are not genuinely within airline control. The airline industry advocated for reform of the reporting framework, arguing that the existing structure systematically overstated carrier culpability for disruptions beyond their control, with that misattribution materially affecting consumer perception and carrier competitiveness.

WHAT THE RULE DOES

1. Creates a New “Section 511(b)” Reporting Category

For applicable reporting carriers, which include the major U.S. flag carriers, the final rule adds a sixth reporting category for delays and a fifth category for cancellations (Code E), designated exclusively for the ten statutory events.

2. Narrows the “Air Carrier” Category

The rule expressly amends the regulatory definition of the Air Carrier category to prohibit inclusion of the ten listed events, eliminating any reporting ambiguity going forward.

3. The Ten Newly Excluded Events

The following events must now be reported under the Section 511(b) category rather than the Air Carrier category:

# Event 1 Aircraft cleaning necessitated by the death of a passenger 2 Aircraft damage caused by extreme weather, foreign object debris, or sabotage 3 Baggage or cargo loading delay caused by an outage of a bag system not controlled by the carrier or its contractor 4 Cybersecurity attacks (provided the carrier is in compliance with applicable cybersecurity regulations) 5 Shutdown or system failure of government systems that directly and unexpectedly affects the ability to safely conduct flights 6 Overheated brakes due to a safety incident requiring emergency procedures 7 Unscheduled maintenance (including in response to an airworthiness directive) manifesting outside a scheduled maintenance program that cannot be deferred or must be addressed before flight 8 An emergency requiring medical attention through no fault of the carrier 9 Removal of an unruly passenger 10 Airport closure due to volcanic ash, wind, or wind shear

KEY IMPLICATIONS FOR AIR CARRIERS

A Partial — But Meaningful — Industry Win

This rule represents a significant step forward for the airline industry, which has long contended that the existing reporting framework misattributes certain disruptions to carriers that are not within their operational control. By securing the reclassification of these ten event types, the industry has achieved a tangible improvement in how airline performance data is presented to the public and policymakers.

That said, the rule addresses only the non-discretionary requirements of Section 511(b). The industry’s broader reform agenda, including arguments for additional reclassifications and structural revisions to the reporting framework going beyond what Section 511(b) requires, was expressly deferred by DOT to future notice-and-comment rulemaking.

Reporting System Updates Required

All carriers currently reporting under 14 CFR 234 must update their internal data processing and BTS reporting systems to route qualifying events into the new Section 511(b) category.

Meaningful Reputational and Competitive Benefits

The reclassification of these ten event types may improve carriers’ publicly reported Air Carrier delay and cancellation statistics

Reduced Customer Service Plan Obligations

Under their customer service plans, all reporting carriers currently commit to providing amenities (and in some cases compensation) for lengthy controllable delays and cancellations. Because the ten Section 511(b) events are now formally excluded from the Air Carrier category, carriers are no longer obligated under those plans to provide amenities or compensation when disruptions arise from these specific causes.

Cybersecurity Compliance Condition

One provision warrants particular attention: the cybersecurity attack exclusion applies only if the carrier is in compliance with applicable cybersecurity regulations at the time of the attack. Carriers that cannot demonstrate such compliance risk having a cybersecurity-related disruption classified as an Air Carrier event, with the associated reporting, reputational, and customer service consequences.

WHAT IS NOT ADDRESSED BY THIS RULE

This rule is narrowly scoped to implement the non-discretionary requirements of Section 511(b). Two significant related matters are deferred to future rulemaking:

Section 511(a) — ATC Delay Category: The 2024 FAA Act separately requires BTS to create a new reporting category for delays attributable to FAA Air Traffic Control instructions. This will proceed through notice-and-comment rulemaking because DOT notes that it requires the exercise of agency discretion. BTS indicated it plans to address this in a future rule. ATC-related delays represent a substantial volume of disruptions currently absorbed into other categories, and reclassification could meaningfully improve airline performance metrics across the board. The forthcoming proceeding represents a significant opportunity for industry to advocate for further structural reform.

The 2024 FAA Act separately requires BTS to create a new reporting category for delays attributable to FAA Air Traffic Control instructions. This will proceed through notice-and-comment rulemaking because DOT notes that it requires the exercise of agency discretion. BTS indicated it plans to address this in a future rule. ATC-related delays represent a substantial volume of disruptions currently absorbed into other categories, and reclassification could meaningfully improve airline performance metrics across the board. The forthcoming proceeding represents a significant opportunity for industry to advocate for further structural reform. Broader Industry Reform Requests: The industry has separately urged DOT to make additional regulatory revisions beyond the Section 511(b) requirements. DOT indicated those broader requests will be addressed through future notice-and-comment rulemaking, rather than in this final rule. Carriers and other stakeholders should prepare to engage actively in that proceeding.

RECOMMENDED NEXT STEPS

Carriers and aviation industry stakeholders should consider the following actions promptly:

Audit internal delay and cancellation coding systems against the ten Section 511(b) categories to identify where current coding practices will need to change. Initiate system modifications to BTS reporting workflows to incorporate the new reporting category ahead of the October 19, 2026 effective date. Review customer service plans and passenger-facing communications to assess whether updates are needed to reflect the revised scope of “controllable” delays and cancellations. Evaluate cybersecurity compliance posture to ensure eligibility for the cybersecurity attack exclusion. Monitor forthcoming rulemakings on ATC-attributable delays (Section 511(a)) and any broader reporting framework reforms. Consider engaging in the upcoming notice-and-comment proceedings to advocate for additional structural revisions to the 14 CFR 234 reporting framework.

Crowell & Moring’s Transportation Practice Group has extensive experience advising air carriers, aviation industry participants, and other transportation stakeholders on DOT regulatory compliance, rulemaking proceedings, and related consumer protection matters. We regularly counsel clients on reporting obligations, customer service plan requirements, and FAA reauthorization implementation issues.

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