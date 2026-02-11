Maritime Finance: A Look Back At 2025 And Trends To Watch In 2026

The maritime finance industry saw significant change in 2025, including the shipping sector becoming a key target of sanctions policymakers, evolving regulatory action and lending trends, and the increased role of private equity funds in the U.S. maritime industry.

Holland & Knight's Maritime Finance Team has published an article series that examines these and other maritime matters to help shipbuilders, shipowners, financiers and other key industry players understand the current climate and potential future activities.

Articles and their areas of focus are:

The Maritime Sector: A "Front Line" of U.S. Sanctions. Written by Associate Manny Levitt and Senior Counsel Cynthia Liu, the article reviews maritime sanctions designations, red flags of sanctions evasion and sanctions compliance.

Trends in Ship Finance. Authored by Partner Sophia Agathis and Senior Counsel Nicholas Kaasik, this piece examines the impact of Basel IV, revolving credit facilities, rise of direct lenders, effects of U.S. Trade Representative port fees on lease financing and bond terms.

Increasing Private Equity Interest in U.S. Shipbuilding and the Jones Act Market. Also by Sophia Agathis and Nicholas Kaasik, the article explores potential opportunities from SHIPS Act and U.S. shipbuilding initiatives and rising interest from foreign private equity funds.

The publication also shares how our Maritime Finance attorneys can help stakeholders navigate the ongoing changes in the industry.

