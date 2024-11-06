Ports & Maritime News | October 21-27, 2024

The Ports & Maritime team has compiled the sector's main news for the week of October 21–27 to keep you in the loop.

ANTAQ Approves Final Report on Profile of Inland Waterway Passenger Transport Users

ANTAQ has approved the final report of a study on the profile of waterway transport users in Brazil, conducted with the aim of supporting the development of strategies to improve passenger transport services.

The study highlighted that inland waterway passenger transport is essential for the mobility of a significant portion of the population

Source: ANTAQ

Notice Published for the Auction of Three Port Terminals on December 18

On October 24, ANTAQ published the notice for the auction of three port terminals, to be held on December 18. The areas to be auctioned are ITG02 (Port of Itaguaí - RJ), MCP03 (Port of Santana - AP) and MAC 16 (Port of Maceió - AL).

Source: ANTAQ

ANTAQ Presents Study on Decarbonization in Ports



On October 31, ANTAQ presented its study, Diagnosis of Decarbonization, Infrastructure and Hydrogen Applications in Ports.

The study was designed to assess the readiness of Brazilian port infrastructure to receive vessels with green fuel, wind energy production, electrification of port equipment, and Onshore Power Supply systems.

Source: ANTAQ

ANTAQ Takes Up Request for Investigation into Compliance of EBNs in Cabotage

The next meeting of ANTAQ's meeting Board of Directors will include the analysis of a request to check the compliance of vessels in the fleets of Brazilian shipping companies (EBNs) authorized to operate in cabotage shipping. This request was made by the Brazilian Association of Cabotage Shipowners, pointing out weaknesses in the authorization process that would allow the licensing of shipping companies based on vessels that are not compatible with the cabotage shipping.

Source: Ports and Ships

