ARTICLE
2 April 2025

Congratulations To The Louisiana Department Of Transportation And Development On Recognition For The I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Project

N
Nossaman LLP

Contributor

Nossaman LLP logo
For more than 80 years, Nossaman LLP has delivered the highest quality legal expertise and policy advice to our clients nationwide. We focus on distinct areas of law and policy, as well as in specific industries, ranging from transportation, healthcare and energy to real estate development, water and government.
Explore Firm Details
We congratulate the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LaDOTD) for being recognized with an IJGlobal award for the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Project.
United States Transport
Nossaman LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

We congratulate the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LaDOTD) for being recognized with an IJGlobal award for the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Project. The project was the winner in the Transport Deal of the Year – Bridges, North America category, at this year's IJGlobal Americas Awards. Held in New York City, the annual awards program recognizes best-in-class deals in the infrastructure and energy sectors while also recognizing the organizations that play central roles in those deals and as leaders in the market. Valued for their rigorous selection process, the IJGlobal Awards recognize excellence in the delivery of challenging deals.

For the project, Nossaman served as lead outside counsel for LaDOTD on the project, and currently assists with implementation of the project. The project includes the design, construction, financing, operations and maintenance of a new six-lane bridge on Interstate 10 crossing the Calcasieu River, development of a new toll system, modification and relocation of existing roadways and demolition and removal of the existing bridge. This design-build-finance-operate-maintain project has an estimated capital cost of $2.1 billion.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Nossaman LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More