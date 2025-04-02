Congratulations To The Louisiana Department Of Transportation And Development On Recognition For The I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Project

We congratulate the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LaDOTD) for being recognized with an IJGlobal award for the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Project. The project was the winner in the Transport Deal of the Year – Bridges, North America category, at this year's IJGlobal Americas Awards. Held in New York City, the annual awards program recognizes best-in-class deals in the infrastructure and energy sectors while also recognizing the organizations that play central roles in those deals and as leaders in the market. Valued for their rigorous selection process, the IJGlobal Awards recognize excellence in the delivery of challenging deals.

For the project, Nossaman served as lead outside counsel for LaDOTD on the project, and currently assists with implementation of the project. The project includes the design, construction, financing, operations and maintenance of a new six-lane bridge on Interstate 10 crossing the Calcasieu River, development of a new toll system, modification and relocation of existing roadways and demolition and removal of the existing bridge. This design-build-finance-operate-maintain project has an estimated capital cost of $2.1 billion.

