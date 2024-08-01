Offshore Energy: Maritime Meets OCSLA

Sara Kuebel and I explored when and where maritime law applies on the OCS to workers and facilities engaged in traditional oil and gas operations under the established US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit law.

Will these tests be adopted by other circuits with respect to the offshore renewable industries?

This article on offshore jurisdiction is a cursory introduction to the complexities of offshore legal issues where there are concurrent jurisdiction, overlapping regulatory authorities, and choice of law issues involving maritime, state, and federal laws and regulations. The articles following this introduction will highlight issues often encountered in the maritime and offshore industry sectors. sites-communications.joneswalker.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.