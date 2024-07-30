ARTICLE
30 July 2024

Don't Let Me Down (Or Else): Findings From AlixPartners' 2024 Home Delivery Survey

A
AlixPartners

Contributor

AlixPartners logo
AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.
Explore
Call it a catastrophic success. Retailers and direct-to-consumer brands have gotten so good at e-commerce that online shoppers now take for granted that their orders will be fulfilled accurately ...
United States Transport
Photo of Marc Iampieri
Photo of Christopher Considine
Photo of Bryan Eshelman
Photo of Raj Konanahalli
Photo of Kai Kang
Photo of Alexis Parisi
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Call it a catastrophic success. Retailers and direct-to-consumer brands have gotten so good at e-commerce that online shoppers now take for granted that their orders will be fulfilled accurately and arrive on time, every time—for free. But if retailers fail to meet those expectations, their customers may desert them.

That's one of the top takeaways from AlixPartners' 2024 survey of over 1,100 consumers across the U.S. The survey also reveals that despite weak overall retail demand, the number of online shoppers continues to grow.

Other key findings: consumers expect their orders to be delivered (on average) 3.5 days from order placement, yet nearly half of over 100 supply-chain executives surveyed by AlixPartners report that they lack the capabilities to commit to that timetable.

The survey makes clear that operational excellence is imperative for e-retailers. Anything less, and merchants will miss their shot at one of the retail economy's few growth areas.

Download the full report, here: AlixPartners' 2024 Home Delivery Survey

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Marc Iampieri
Marc Iampieri
Photo of Christopher Considine
Christopher Considine
Photo of Bryan Eshelman
Bryan Eshelman
Photo of Raj Konanahalli
Raj Konanahalli
Photo of Kai Kang
Kai Kang
Photo of Alexis Parisi
Alexis Parisi
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More