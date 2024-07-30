Call it a catastrophic success. Retailers and direct-to-consumer brands have gotten so good at e-commerce that online shoppers now take for granted that their orders will be fulfilled accurately and arrive on time, every time—for free. But if retailers fail to meet those expectations, their customers may desert them.

That's one of the top takeaways from AlixPartners' 2024 survey of over 1,100 consumers across the U.S. The survey also reveals that despite weak overall retail demand, the number of online shoppers continues to grow.

Other key findings: consumers expect their orders to be delivered (on average) 3.5 days from order placement, yet nearly half of over 100 supply-chain executives surveyed by AlixPartners report that they lack the capabilities to commit to that timetable.

The survey makes clear that operational excellence is imperative for e-retailers. Anything less, and merchants will miss their shot at one of the retail economy's few growth areas.

Download the full report, here: AlixPartners' 2024 Home Delivery Survey

