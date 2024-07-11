Logistically Speaking - Hot Sheet Week 28

Jerome Powell Not Confident "Yet" on Inflation

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that while there are signs inflation is receding, he is not yet convinced that price gains are sustainably moving towards the central bank's 2% goal. In his testimony before House lawmakers, Powell expressed moderate confidence in the recent progress but stressed the need for more consistent data to strengthen the Federal Reserve's confidence in achieving its target. He highlighted the balanced risks policymakers face in adjusting interest rates and emphasized the dual concerns of controlling inflation and addressing unemployment. Powell also refrained from signaling any specific timeline for interest rate cuts, noting the need for cautious action.

Additionally, Powell discussed the Federal Reserve's efforts to trim its balance sheet, acknowledging significant progress but indicating that more work remains. The central bank has reduced its holdings by about $1.7 trillion, with plans to continue this trend to prevent bond holdings from dropping too low. Powell emphasized a slower approach to balance sheet reduction to avoid market disruptions like those in 2019. He also mentioned ongoing discussions with banking regulators about a proposal to increase capital requirements for big banks, aiming for a collaborative and productive outcome. Markets are now focused on potential signals from the Federal Reserve regarding a possible rate cut in September, as recent increases in the unemployment rate add political pressure to reduce borrowing costs. (Source: https://www.bloomberg.com)

Hurricane Beryl Aftermath

Texas ports along the Gulf Coast, including those in Houston, Corpus Christi, Galveston, Freeport, and Texas City, ceased operations and vessel traffic as Hurricane Beryl approached. The Category 1 storm made landfall in southeast Texas at 4:30 a.m. CDT on Monday, bringing 94 mph winds, heavy rainfall, and potentially life-threatening storm surges. The Coast Guard declared condition "Zulu," restricting all vessel movement and cargo operations, prompting port closures. These ports are crucial for shipping crude oil, gasoline, liquefied natural gas, steel, automotive goods, chemicals, and various consumer commodities.

Hurricane Beryl has caused significant impacts in southeast Texas, including power outages for over 1 million homes and businesses and rainfall totals of 5 to 8 inches in the Houston metro area. Storm surges of 3 to 7 feet have been reported along parts of the middle and upper Texas coasts. The storm initially predicted to make landfall near or south of Corpus Christi, shifted eastward and struck Matagorda, about 95 miles south of Houston. Seven fatalities in Texas and one in Louisiana were reported. Port Houston announced it would resume normal operations yesterday with extended gate hours. On Tuesday, the Coast Guard lifted port condition "Zulu" for Houston, Galveston, Freeport, and Texas City ports, while the Port of Corpus Christi has already resumed normal operations. Meanwhile, Maersk and BNSF Railway reported disruptions in their local operations due to power outages and ongoing safety assessments. (Source: https://www.freightwaves.com)

Dunavant Solution: We are pleased to report that our LaPorte terminal has full power, and our warehouse in Pasadena is operating on generator power. We ask for your patience as we are making every effort to continue operating at the level you expect from the Dunavant Team. Please call 281-470-0500 for any additional questions.

Another Canadian Strike Avoided

Canada has avoided a new labor disruption at its Pacific Coast ports after the country's labor-relations board declared a strike notice from a union representing ship and dock foremen as illegal. The potential strike, which would have marked the second consecutive summer of labor issues at these crucial West Coast gateways, posed a significant threat to supply chains. These ports handle about a quarter of Canada's annual trade, amounting to roughly C$800 million (USD$586 million) in cargo daily. The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 514 had issued a 72-hour strike notice, leading the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association to prepare for a lockout. However, the Industrial Relations Board ruled that the union had not bargained in good faith, as the strike vote only included employees from one employer.

In response to the ruling, Canadian Labor Minister Seamus O'Regan announced that both the union and the employers' group had rescinded their strike and lockout notices, with federal mediators now assisting in reaching an agreement. The British Columbia Maritime Employers Association expressed disappointment over the necessary steps but satisfaction with the outcome. Last year's two-week strike involving over 7,000 workers at British Columbia ports had significantly disrupted shipping operations and impacted Canada's economy. The Canadian Chamber of Commerce emphasized the urgency for government intervention to prevent similar disruptions, citing the previous year's substantial loss of workdays due to labor disputes and ongoing concerns about supply-chain obstacles. (Source: https://www.wsj.com)

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Talks Impact Container Futures

Reports of renewed ceasefire discussions between Israel and Hamas have led to a significant drop in container futures indices, causing concern among shippers and operators. The China-North Europe container freight index futures on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange saw all contracts close lower from 1 July, with the largest decline observed in the EC2412 (December 2024) contract, which fell by 12%. This drop reflects market fears that freight rates may have peaked due to potential stability from a ceasefire, impacting contracts like the EC2502 (February 2025), EC2504 (April 2025), and EC2506 (June 2025), which hit their daily floor of 16%.

Despite these market movements, container shipping stocks showed less dramatic effects. While Zim's shares fell 15% on the NYSE, HMM's stocks dropped by 1.58%, and shares of Wan Hai, Yang Ming, and OOIL dipped by less than 1%. The Shanghai Containerised Freight Index also noted a slight decrease in the Shanghai-North Europe route, indicating a potential slowdown in freight rate increases. However, Linerlytica predicts that freight rates will remain high until the end of the peak season, likely lasting until September, despite the added capacity on major shipping routes alleviating some pressure. (Source: https://theloadstar.com)

Dunavant Solution: We are closely monitoring the recent market fluctuations and are committed to securing optimal freight space and rates for our customers. We will continue to provide flexible and reliable logistics solutions to navigate these market changes effectively.

Impact of Fast Fashion on Air Freight Rates

Bargain shopping apps Temu and Shein are transforming the air cargo market out of China, significantly increasing shipping volumes and driving up freight rates. The rapid growth of these e-commerce giants has created intense competition for aircraft space, especially from China's manufacturing hubs in the south. As a result, airfreight prices surged by about 40% in June compared to the previous year, even during what is usually a slow season. Experts warn that shippers may face severe challenges during the peak shipping season if they do not plan with their freight forwarders. The expansion of Temu and Shein, which ship low-cost clothing and household goods, contrasts with the traditional dominance of high-value items in airfreight, reshaping the market landscape.

The surge in air cargo volumes has also led to a significant increase in export activity at Hong Kong International Airport, which saw double-digit growth in the first five months of 2024. This demand has driven airfreight rates to more than double the levels of 2019. Freight forwarders are urging retailers and manufacturers to secure space now, despite higher rates, to ensure capacity later in the year. The global airfreight demand rose by 12.7% in the first four months of the year, outpacing the 10.3% increase in capacity. Factors like disruptions in ocean shipping and the rise of international e-commerce have further pushed exporters to air transport. Temu and Shein's popularity in the U.S., along with their business model that allows them to avoid certain tariffs, has significantly contributed to the competition for airfreight space, a trend that could intensify with Amazon's similar plans. (Source: https://www.wsj.com)

