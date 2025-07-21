Post M&A Integration: How To Get It Right In The First 90 Days

The deal's signed. The press release is out. Everyone's back from the offsite with an integration playbook.

Now what?

Here's what the post-close announcements don't say: the first 90 days aren't a grace period — they're a proving ground.

In my work across M&A integrations — carve-outs, roll-ups, and complex multi-entity deals — I've seen where momentum builds, and where it quietly erodes.

The First 90 Days Are the Real Deal

Too often, integration is treated as a follow-up workstream. It's not. It is the deal.

The first 30–90 days are when value is either preserved or diluted. It's when people decide whether to commit or disengage. Operationally, this is a pressure cooker:

Leadership is under pressure to show progress

Teams need clarity and consistency

PE sponsors expect early indicators of traction

It's not about pace. It's about precision.

Days 1–30: Stabilize the Core

Start with the basics: Is payroll running? Do we know Day 1 vendor obligations? Who's managing daily cash visibility? Has anyone had a direct conversation with acquired leadership?

Communication isn't optional. Silence breeds doubt. People need clarity and connection, not just slide decks.

Days 31–60: Structure Beats Strategy

This is when the real work begins. Not high-level planning. Actual structure.

Appoint functional leads with decision-making authority

Establish reporting cadence and integration dashboards

Clarify roles, accountability, and escalation paths

System decisions matter here — not just from an IT lens, but from an operational risk perspective. Are systems integrating or running parallel? Who owns reconciliation?

Days 61–90: Execute Quietly, Track Loudly

This is where execution takes over.

Track KPIs weekly — visibly and consistently

Highlight small wins to build momentum

Address integration friction in real time

Be cautious with internal messaging. Understate, don't oversell. Buzzwords don't build trust. Operating systems do.

What Derails Integration?

It's rarely the plan. It's the silence, the delays, the assumptions. Key signals to watch:

Lack of engagement from acquired leadership

Over-hyped synergy targets without operational grounding

Ownership by committee — no one truly accountable

Culture misalignment rarely shows up in surveys. It shows up in behavior.

What PE Sponsors Want

After years of working with PE firms, here's what consistently resonates:

No surprises

Forecasts that hold up under scrutiny

Issues flagged early

Calm, confident execution

They don't need noise. They need traction.

Final Thought

There's a common myth that integration is a checklist. I see it differently.

Integration is a leadership test. It's about executing under pressure while keeping teams engaged and operations stable.

To anyone navigating post-close chaos: stay close to the numbers. Closer to the people. And never assume silence means alignment.

The real win? When the team, old and new, is rowing in the same direction by Day 90.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.