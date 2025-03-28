Women's History Month: Celebrating The Women Who Inspire Us - Cynthia Pruemm

Cynthia's approach to her business is best described in three words: Pay it forward.

At SIS Financial Group, Cynthia Pruemm is more than just a trusted advisor, she is an advocate for her clients' financial wellbeing. Whether she is providing financial clarity or offering guidance through life's unpredictability, she finds fulfillment in knowing that her work makes a positive difference.

For Cynthia, her motivation comes from her passion for assisting her clients in navigating their unique situations and ensuring that their specific concerns are heard and addressed. Success to her is apparent when seeing her clients and their loved ones thrive in their retirement, knowing that she played a part in shaping their financial security.

Read more about Cynthia below.

1. In three words, describe the essence of your business.

Pay it forward

2. What's one unexpected lesson entrepreneurship has taught you?

If you always focus on doing what is in the best interest of your clients, you will be successful.

3. What fuels you on the tough days?

What fuels me is helping people with their unique situations and solve their retirement concerns so they can have a successful retirement.

4. What does success look like to you beyond the bottom line?

As a financial advisor, seeing my clients enjoy their retirement and know that I was part of their journey makes me feel successful. Also, seeing my staff grow as a team and individually.

5. Who has been your biggest supporter or source of inspiration along the way?

My husband and business partner, Hagen.

