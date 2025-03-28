ARTICLE
28 March 2025

Women's History Month: Celebrating The Women Who Inspire Us - Cynthia Pruemm

GC
Golan Christie Taglia

Contributor

Golan Christie Taglia logo

Golan Christie Taglia is dedicated to delivering successful results while providing our clients with the highest levels of quality and personal service. With offices in Chicago and Springfield, Illinois, we provide an exceptional experience and outstanding service to a wide variety of clients including entrepreneurial businesses, family businesses, high-net-worth individuals and non-profit organizations.

For 30 years, Golan Christie Taglia has consistently met or surpassed our clients’ needs by maintaining a simple, yet effective philosophy. Your Success. Our Focus.

Explore Firm Details
Cynthia's approach to her business is best described in three words: Pay it forward.
United States Law Department Performance
Anthony R. Taglia

Cynthia's approach to her business is best described in three words: Pay it forward.

At SIS Financial Group, Cynthia Pruemm is more than just a trusted advisor, she is an advocate for her clients' financial wellbeing. Whether she is providing financial clarity or offering guidance through life's unpredictability, she finds fulfillment in knowing that her work makes a positive difference.

For Cynthia, her motivation comes from her passion for assisting her clients in navigating their unique situations and ensuring that their specific concerns are heard and addressed. Success to her is apparent when seeing her clients and their loved ones thrive in their retirement, knowing that she played a part in shaping their financial security.

Read more about Cynthia below.

1. In three words, describe the essence of your business.
Pay it forward

2. What's one unexpected lesson entrepreneurship has taught you?
If you always focus on doing what is in the best interest of your clients, you will be successful.

3. What fuels you on the tough days?
What fuels me is helping people with their unique situations and solve their retirement concerns so they can have a successful retirement.

4. What does success look like to you beyond the bottom line?
As a financial advisor, seeing my clients enjoy their retirement and know that I was part of their journey makes me feel successful. Also, seeing my staff grow as a team and individually.

5. Who has been your biggest supporter or source of inspiration along the way?
My husband and business partner, Hagen.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Anthony R. Taglia
Anthony R. Taglia
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More