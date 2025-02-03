Podcast Episode 122: Andrew Wronski, Partner

This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation Andrew Wronski. Andy is a litigation partner in Foley's Milwaukee office where he is also the office managing partner (OMP). In addition to serving is Milwaukee OMP, Andy is also chair of the Foley's Manufacturing Sector. In this discussion, he reflects on growing-up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, attending Marquette University for undergrad and earning his J.D. from the University of Minnesota Law School. Andy reflects on his over 30-years with Foley, including the professional arch of a litigator and his leadership roles. He also shares how he's balanced prioritizing family with being a busy trial lawyer. Finally, Andy gives wonderful advice on the importance of embracing a no regrets philosophy.

Andy's Profile:

Title : Partner

: Partner Foley Office : Milwaukee

: Milwaukee Practice Area: Litigation

Litigation Hometown: Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee, WI College: Marquette University

Marquette University Law School: University of Minnesota Law School

