Pryor Cashman And Jeffrey Alberts Earn Premier Rankings In Chambers 2025 FinTech Guide

The 2025 edition of Chambers and Partners FinTech guide has awarded premier rankings to Pryor Cashman's FinTech Group and spotlighted Partner Jeffrey Alberts.

Chambers FinTech recognizes legal providers worldwide who specialize in areas such as payments, blockchain, cybersecurity, and data privacy.

Regarding the firm's work in this space, Chambers stated, "Pryor Cashman has a strong FinTech practice centered around blockchain and cryptocurrency." The guide also highlighted the firm's strengths, noting, "Pryor Cashman provided a high level of professional service with their unique knowledge in the cryptocurrency space. All levels of attorney at Pryor Cashman were knowledgeable and impressive."

Clients also praised Jeffrey Alberts for his counsel on blockchain law, saying that he "always provides highly useful and efficient advice and assistance with strategic planning."

