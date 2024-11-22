ARTICLE
22 November 2024

DVF + AFS Part 2: A Conversation On Living Authentically And Designing Your Life (Video)

In the second and final part of this series, Chairman Anthony V. Lupo is joined by Diane von Furstenberg at the inaugural AFS Fashion Insiders Executive Forum, where Diane reflects on her journey from a young girl unsure of her path to a powerful woman, shaped by her iconic dress design.

She shares insights from the DVF documentary, discussing her fearless and authentic life, and emphasizes the importance of learning from life experiences, designing life with practicality and comfort, and embracing the philosophy that packing lightly equates to living lightly.

Anthony V. Lupo
