DVF + AFS Part 2: A Conversation On Living Authentically And Designing Your Life (Video)

In the second and final part of this series, Chairman Anthony V. Lupo is joined by Diane von Furstenberg at the inaugural AFS Fashion Insiders Executive Forum, where Diane reflects on her journey from a young girl unsure of her path to a powerful woman, shaped by her iconic dress design.

She shares insights from the DVF documentary, discussing her fearless and authentic life, and emphasizes the importance of learning from life experiences, designing life with practicality and comfort, and embracing the philosophy that packing lightly equates to living lightly.

self

ArentFox Schiff is the premier US law firm representing fashion and design houses, apparel manufacturers and retailers, and luxury goods companies. Our team advises fashion and design houses, apparel manufacturers and retailers, and luxury goods companies. We routinely act as outside general counsel and regulatory and retail counsel for a number of well-known designer brands.

Watch Part 1 of the series here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.