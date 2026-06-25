Xbrane Biopharma AB And JOINN Biologics US Inc. Partner To Develop Xdarzane

On June 12, 2026, Xbrane Biopharma AB (“Xbrane”) and JOINN Biologics US Inc. (“JOINN”) announced a strategic partnership to develop Xdarzane, Xbrane’s biosimilar candidate to DARZALEX (daratumumab), which is approved for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Big Molecule Watch has previously covered daratumumab biosimilar development , including Dr. Reddy’s 2025 license agreement with Henlius for another daratumumab biosimilar candidate.

Xbrane is a Swedish biotechnology company focused on biosimilar development, including its ranibizumab biosimilar XIMLUCI , approved in Europe in partnership with STADA, for which the FDA accepted an sBLA in 2023 , and a nivolumab biosimilar candidate it is co-developing with Intas. JOINN is a California-based biologics CDMO focused on biologics.

Stay tuned to Big Molecule Watch for further updates on daratumumab biosimilar development.