Xbrane Biopharma AB And JOINN Biologics US Inc. Partner To Develop Xdarzane

On June 12, 2026, Xbrane Biopharma AB (“Xbrane”) and JOINN Biologics US Inc. (“JOINN”) announced a strategic partnership to develop Xdarzane, Xbrane’s biosimilar candidate to DARZALEX (daratumumab), which is approved for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Big Molecule Watch has previously covered daratumumab biosimilar development, including Dr. Reddy’s 2025 license agreement with Henlius for another daratumumab biosimilar candidate.
Xbrane is a Swedish biotechnology company focused on biosimilar development, including its ranibizumab biosimilar XIMLUCI, approved in Europe in partnership with STADA, for which the FDA accepted an sBLA in 2023, and a nivolumab biosimilar candidate it is co-developing with Intas. JOINN is a California-based biologics CDMO focused on biologics.
Stay tuned to Big Molecule Watch for further updates on daratumumab biosimilar development.
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