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27 July 2026

Formycon And OneSource Specialty Pharma Partner To Manufacture Biosimilars

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Formycon AG has announced a strategic manufacturing partnership with OneSource Specialty Pharma Limited to enhance its biosimilar development capabilities. The collaboration brings together Formycon's biosimilar expertise with OneSource's integrated biologics manufacturing platform in Bangalore, India. With three biosimilars already on the U.S. market and four pipeline candidates in development, this partnership aims to strengthen Formycon's position in the competitive biosimilar landscape.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Michael Shriner
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Formycon AG (“Formycon”) announced its partnership with OneSource Specialty Pharma Limited (“One Source”) on July 14, 2026. OneSource, located in Bangalore, India, will complement Formycon’s biosimilar development experience with its biologics manufacturing capabilities. OneSource has an integrated biologics platform that ranges from cell line development to commercial fill-finish and five manufacturing facilities. Currently, Formycon has three biosimilars on the U.S. market (FYB201/ranibizumab, FYB202/ustekinumab, and FYB203/aflibercept) and four pipeline candidates in development (including FYB206/pembrolizumab and FYB208/dupilumab).

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The post Formycon and OneSource Specialty Pharma Partner to Manufacture Biosimilars appeared first on Big Molecule Watch.

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