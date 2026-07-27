Formycon And OneSource Specialty Pharma Partner To Manufacture Biosimilars

Formycon AG (“Formycon”) announced its partnership with OneSource Specialty Pharma Limited (“One Source”) on July 14, 2026. OneSource, located in Bangalore, India, will complement Formycon’s biosimilar development experience with its biologics manufacturing capabilities. OneSource has an integrated biologics platform that ranges from cell line development to commercial fill-finish and five manufacturing facilities. Currently, Formycon has three biosimilars on the U.S. market (FYB201/ranibizumab, FYB202/ustekinumab, and FYB203/aflibercept) and four pipeline candidates in development (including FYB206/pembrolizumab and FYB208/dupilumab).

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