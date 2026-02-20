Life Sciences Dealmaking Accelerates In 2026: Key Insights From EY's Firepower M&A Report

- within Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)
Life sciences companies are entering 2026 with momentum.
According to Ernst and Young's (EY) 2026 Firepower M&A Report, dealmaking is accelerating — driven not by short-term market shifts, but by long-term strategic fundamentals. EY was recently a Knowledge Partner at the McDermott Forum, and we are pleased to spotlight key findings from this year's report.
Here are several highlights:
- M&A activity rebounded in 2025, with US$240 billion in life sciences deals signed, marking a significant increase in overall spend.
- Average deal size rose as companies prioritized market-ready and late-stage assets positioned for near-term launch.
- Alliance "biobucks" reached record levels, with limited upfront investment compared to total potential deal value.
- China-based innovation reached a tipping point, capturing a growing share of inbound alliance investment.
- A projected US$370 billion growth gap by 2032 is driving urgency among industry leaders to secure new revenue sources.
- AI is becoming central to deal strategy, supporting sourcing, diligence, integration, and execution.
- The industry holds approximately US$2.1 trillion in available Firepower, positioning companies to continue pursuing strategic transactions despite geopolitical and regulatory headwinds.
The report underscores a clear message: life sciences companies depend on deals to sustain growth — and execution will matter more than ever in a competitive environment.
Explore the full analysis and detailed data in EY's 2026 Firepower M&A Report.
