26 November 2025

Sandoz And EirGenix Enter Licensing Agreement To Commercialize Proposed Pertuzumab Biosimilar

On November 12, 2025, Sandoz announced a licensing agreement with EirGenix to commercialize EG1206A (pertuzumab), a proposed biosimilar of Genentech's PERJETA® (pertuzumab).
On November 12, 2025, Sandoz announced a licensing agreement with EirGenix to commercialize EG1206A (pertuzumab), a proposed biosimilar of Genentech's PERJETA® (pertuzumab). Under the terms of the agreement, Sandoz has exclusive worldwide commercial rights to the product, excluding certain countries in Asia, while EirGenix is responsible for development, manufacturing, and supply.

Pertuzumab is a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is used in combination with other therapies, including trastuzumab, to treat HER2-positive early breast cancer and HER2-positive metastatic or locally recurrent unresectable breast cancer.

EG1206A has not yet been approved by FDA. Shanghai Henlius's POHERDY® (pertuzumab-dpzb) is the only pertuzumab biosimilar that has received FDA approval.

