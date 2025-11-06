ARTICLE
6 November 2025

European Bioeconomy Alliance Report Confirms Benefits Of Using First-Generation Biomass For Food, Fuels, And Chemicals In Europe

Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton
The European Bioeconomy Alliance (EUBA) announced on October 1, 2025, the release of an expert paper from the nova-Institute entitled "Benefits of Using First-Generation Biomass for Food, Fuels, Chemicals and Derived Materials in Europe: Science-based Argumentation Paper." According to EUBA's October 1, 2025, press release, using first-generation agricultural biomass (i.e., crops like cereals, sugar, and oil plants) to produce biobased energy and materials in Europe results in important benefits for food security, biodiversity, agriculture, and climate-change mitigation. The press release states that the research highlights the following key benefits to the European Union (EU) from the use of biomass for non-food applications such as fuels, chemicals, and materials:

  • Enhancing a resilient and competitive EU agriculture: Selling crops to multiple markets gives farmers greater flexibility and reduces their vulnerability to price fluctuations in any single sector; it also encourages investment in innovation and sustainable practices, as farmers can diversify their income and adapt to changes in the market;
  • Increased food security: Using first-generation biomass for non-food applications strengthens food security in several important ways. This includes improved market stability through delivering protein-rich by-products, providing good availability of food crops, and long-term scalability for starch, sugar, and oil crops in the EU, all while providing an emergency food reserve in times of crisis;
  • Supporting climate change mitigation: To defossilize European industry — critical for net-zero targets in chemical and fuel sectors — the use of first-generation biomass is indispensable. Although second-generation biomass is widely accepted, first-generation biomass can usually be produced at lower cost and scaled up more easily and significantly; and
  • Supporting biodiversity protection: Food crops are the most efficient use of land for producing starch, sugar, and plant oils; maximizing the productivity of each hectare reduces the total land area required for agriculture, leaving more space for nature and biodiversity protection.

Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Carla Hutton
