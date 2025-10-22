Royalty Monetizations: The "What, Why, When, Who And How" For Universities, Non-Profit Institutions And Life Sciences Companies

Are you a university or non-profit who's curious about the ways to unlock the potential of your incoming life sciences product royalty streams? In our comprehensive guide...

Foley Hoag provides innovative, strategic legal services to public, private and government clients. We have premier capabilities in the life sciences, healthcare, technology, energy, professional services and private funds fields, and in cross-border disputes. The diverse experiences of our lawyers contribute to the exceptional senior-level service we deliver to clients.

Article Insights

Foley Hoag LLP are most popular: within Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment and Tax topic(s)

Are you a university or non-profit who's curious about the ways to unlock the potential of your incoming life sciences product royalty streams? In our comprehensive guide, Foley Hoag's Royalty Monetization team explores the fundamentals of classic royalty monetizations, explaining how universities and non-profit institutions can mitigate risk and convert royalty streams into upfront cash payments while still retaining control over their patents and license agreements.

If you're a life sciences company looking to convert a passive incoming royalty stream into immediate capital, or looking for a non-dilutive approach to raise funds for the launch of a new product or other strategic objectives, our two-part comprehensive guide on classic and synthetic royalty monetizations for life sciences companies will equip you with the knowledge to evaluate the right time, structure and approach for your needs, empowering you to capitalize on these often-overlooked financial opportunities.

Download our three guides on the “What, Why, When, Who and How” of royalty monetizations below.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.