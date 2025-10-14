ARTICLE
14 October 2025

Celltrion Announces Launch Of AVTOZMA® (Tocilizumab-anoh) Intravenous Formulation In The United States

GP
Goodwin Procter LLP

Contributor

Goodwin Procter LLP logo
At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.
Explore Firm Details
On October 2, 2025, Celltrion, Inc. ("Celltrion") announced the commercial launch of AVTOZMA® (tocilizumab-anoh), a biosimilar to ACTEMRA® in the United States.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Tara Thigpen
Tara Thigpen’s articles from Goodwin Procter LLP are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services and Pharmaceuticals & BioTech industries

On October 2, 2025, Celltrion, Inc. ("Celltrion") announced the commercial launch of AVTOZMA® (tocilizumab-anoh), a biosimilar to ACTEMRA® in the United States. AVTOZMA® is supplied as an intravenous formulation in single-dose vials in the same doses as ACTEMRA®: 80 mg/4 mL, 200 mg/10 mL, and 400 mg/20 mL. It is approved from the same indications as the reference product, including rheumatoid arthritis, giant cell arteritis, polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, coronavirus disease, and cytokine release syndrome. AVTOZMA® is the third tocilizumab biosimilar to be launched in the United States, after Biogen's TOFIDENCE® (tocilizumab-bavi), launched in May 2024, and Fresenius's TYENNE® (tocilizumab-aazg), launched in April 2024.

According to Celltrion Chief Commercial Officer Thomas Nusbickel, the launch "strengthens [Celltrion's] immunology portfolio, expanding beyond TNF-α and IL-12/23 inhibitors, now including an IL-6 inhibitor, broadening coverage across inflammatory pathways and enhancing [Celltrion's] ability to address a broader range of patient needs."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Tara Thigpen
Tara Thigpen
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More