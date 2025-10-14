Celltrion Announces Launch Of AVTOZMA® (Tocilizumab-anoh) Intravenous Formulation In The United States

On October 2, 2025, Celltrion, Inc. ("Celltrion") announced the commercial launch of AVTOZMA® (tocilizumab-anoh), a biosimilar to ACTEMRA® in the United States. AVTOZMA® is supplied as an intravenous formulation in single-dose vials in the same doses as ACTEMRA®: 80 mg/4 mL, 200 mg/10 mL, and 400 mg/20 mL. It is approved from the same indications as the reference product, including rheumatoid arthritis, giant cell arteritis, polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, coronavirus disease, and cytokine release syndrome. AVTOZMA® is the third tocilizumab biosimilar to be launched in the United States, after Biogen's TOFIDENCE® (tocilizumab-bavi), launched in May 2024, and Fresenius's TYENNE® (tocilizumab-aazg), launched in April 2024.

According to Celltrion Chief Commercial Officer Thomas Nusbickel, the launch "strengthens [Celltrion's] immunology portfolio, expanding beyond TNF-α and IL-12/23 inhibitors, now including an IL-6 inhibitor, broadening coverage across inflammatory pathways and enhancing [Celltrion's] ability to address a broader range of patient needs."

