ARTICLE
16 October 2025

FDA Approves Celltrion's Aflibercept Biosimilar

GP
Goodwin Procter LLP

Contributor

Goodwin Procter LLP logo
At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.
Explore Firm Details
On October 9, 2025, the FDA approved Celltrion's aflibercept biosimilar, EYDENZELT® (aflibercept-boav) referencing Regeneron's EYLEA® (aflibercept).
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Riley Wyberg
Riley Wyberg’s articles from Goodwin Procter LLP are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Pharmaceuticals & BioTech industries

On October 9, 2025, the FDA approved Celltrion's aflibercept biosimilar, EYDENZELT® (aflibercept-boav) referencing Regeneron's EYLEA® (aflibercept). This approval makes Celltrion the sixth company to receive FDA approval for an aflibercept biosimilar, joining Biocon, Samsung Bioepis, Formycon, Sandoz, and Amgen.

Aflibercept is a recombinant fusion protein that binds to vascular endothelial growth factor A ("VEGF-A") and placental growth factor ("PlGF"), inhibiting abnormal vessel growth. In patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration ("nAMD"), aflibercept is injected into the eye to improve visual acuity and inhibit disease progression.

Regeneron's BPCIA aflibercept litigation against Celltrion remains pending. As we previously reported, it is anticipated that Celltrion will file a motion to dissolve the preliminary injunction entered by the Court, with its opening brief due on October 31, 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Riley Wyberg
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More