Lupin And Zentiva Reach Agreement To Commercialize Certolizumab Pegol Biosimilar

On July 9, 2025, Lupin Limited and Zentiva Group announced a license and supply agreement to commercialize Lupin's biosimilar of Certolizumab Pegol across multiple global markets. Under the agreement, Lupin will lead development, manufacturing, and supply of the biosimilar. Zentiva will handle commercialization in the Europe and CIS markets, leveraging its commercial and regulatory experience in the region. Lupin will retain commercialization rights in the U.S., Canada, and other remaining territories.

The deal includes an initial payment of $10 million to Lupin, with potential development and regulatory milestone payments totaling up to $50 million. Profits from the defined markets will be shared between the two companies.

