Responsible Beverage Service Training Program Update For Drink Spiking

On September 28, 2024, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law AB 2402, which requires alcohol servers be trained to prevent and mitigate the effects of drink spiking. The new law authorizes the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) to develop, implement and administer a training program addressing drink spiking, information on which can be found here: Proposed Regulation Package for Drink Spiking Update to RBS Training Program.

The updated training will include best practices on how to:

recognize drink spiking, use protective equipment and create a safe environment, and

respond when a patron, or someone they know, has already been drugged.

We applaud the Legislature's efforts to promote awareness and vigilance and to empower the alcohol-serving community to curb harm to the general public. This law will help make a safer California and will supplement the ABC's recent regulations that require bars to keep drug-testing kits on premises. However, we are cognizant this new law and proposed ABC regulations will add additional administrative burdens on alcohol servers and proprietors who must comply with them.

The ABC is giving the public the opportunity to comment on the proposed regulations. That comment period began on June 13, 2025, and ends on July 29, 2025. Comments can be provided to Robert de Ruyter by telephone at 916.419.8958, or emailed to the ABC at rpu@abc.ca.gov. Alternatively, comments may be mailed to:

Law and Policy Unit – RBS Regulation Amendments

Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control

3927 Lennane Drive, Suite 100

Sacramento, CA 95834

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.