On December 10-12, Foley partners Nathaniel Lacktman, Nathan Beaver, T.J. Ferrante, and Aaron Maguregui are speaking in the American Telemedicine Association's (ATA) EDGE 2025 Policy Conference in Washington, D.C. Lacktman, chair of the firm's nationally Chambers ranked Digital Health Industry Team, is hosting the session "Inside the Mind of the Experts: A Candid Roundtable on Telemedicine Law & Policy" with Ferrante, vice-chair of Foley's Health Care Practice Group joining as a panelist. Beaver, co-chair of the firm's Medical Device & Equipment Area of Focus is hosting the session "At-Home, Off-Label: Navigating the Policy Risks of DIY Diagnostics," and Maguregui, co-chair of Foley's Data Analytics/Intelligence Area of Focus is speaking on the panel "AI-Powered Telehealth: Navigating the New Policy Frontier." Foley is proud to be the Premier Sponsor for the conference's Welcome Reception, taking place on Wednesday, December 10.

ATA EDGE 2025, the nation's premier digital health policy forum, will host health care leaders, policymakers, and innovators to cut through the noise and shape what's next. From emerging regulations to long-term strategy, EDGE is where it all comes into focus.

Inside the Mind of the Experts: A Candid Roundtable on Telemedicine Law & Policy

This session invites attendees to observe an intimate and dynamic exchange on the most pressing legal and policy issues shaping virtual care today — from the corporate practice of medicine and privacy enforcement, to the legal risks of direct-to-consumer (DTC) advertising, pharma-telehealth collaborations, and prescribing controlled substances without in-person exams.

In this fireside-style format, the speakers will share frank perspectives on what current laws get right (or wrong), where regulation is headed, and how litigation and enforcement trends are reshaping the field.

At-Home, Off-Label: Navigating the Policy Risks of DIY Diagnostics

As home testing expands across everything from hormone levels to GLP-1 eligibility, digital health platforms are increasingly intersecting with off-label prescribing and self-directed care. This session explores the evolving policy and regulatory landscape surrounding at-home diagnostics — where convenience meets compliance risk. The speakers will unpack federal scrutiny, clinical oversight challenges, and the need for clearer guardrails to protect both patients and platforms in this fast-moving space.

AI-Powered Telehealth: Navigating the New Policy Frontier

As artificial intelligence (AI) transforms virtual care delivery — from AI-enhanced clinical decision support to intelligent patient triage systems — health care policy frameworks face unprecedented challenges keeping pace with rapid technological advancement. This critical session examines cutting-edge AI applications in telehealth, the evolving regulatory landscape, and emerging ethical considerations that will define the future of digital health care. The panel will discuss practical implications for policymakers, health care providers, and technology leaders working to balance breakthrough innovation with patient safety and trust.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.