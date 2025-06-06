ARTICLE
6 June 2025

House Subcommittees Will Hold Hearing On "Pursuing The Golden Age Of Innovation: Strategic Priorities In Biotechnology" On June 5

BC
Bergeson & Campbell

Contributor

Bergeson & Campbell logo
Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington D.C. law firm focusing on chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group, B&C's scientific and regulatory consulting affiliate provides strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. Together, we help companies that make and use chemicals commercialize their products, maintain compliance, and gain competitive advantage as they market their products globally.
Explore Firm Details
On June 5, 2025, the House Science and Technology Subcommittees on Energy and on Research and Technology will hold a joint hearing on "Pursuing the Golden Age of Innovation: Strategic Priorities in Biotechnology."
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On June 5, 2025, the House Science and Technology Subcommittees on Energy and on Research and Technology will hold a joint hearing on "Pursuing the Golden Age of Innovation: Strategic Priorities in Biotechnology." The Subcommittees will hear from the following witnesses:

  • Dr. Drew Endy, Hoover Institution Science and Senior Fellow, Martin Family Fellow in Undergraduate Education for Bioengineering, Stanford University;
  • Ms. Deborah Gracio, Associate Lab Director, National Security Directorate, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory;
  • Dr. Stephen Techtmann, Associate Professor of Biological Sciences, Michigan Technological University; and
  • Dr. Kelvin Lee, Institute Director, National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Photo of Carla Hutton
Carla Hutton
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More