House Subcommittees Will Hold Hearing On "Pursuing The Golden Age Of Innovation: Strategic Priorities In Biotechnology" On June 5

On June 5, 2025, the House Science and Technology Subcommittees on Energy and on Research and Technology will hold a joint hearing on "Pursuing the Golden Age of Innovation: Strategic Priorities in Biotechnology." The Subcommittees will hear from the following witnesses:

Dr. Drew Endy, Hoover Institution Science and Senior Fellow, Martin Family Fellow in Undergraduate Education for Bioengineering, Stanford University;

Ms. Deborah Gracio, Associate Lab Director, National Security Directorate, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory;

Dr. Stephen Techtmann, Associate Professor of Biological Sciences, Michigan Technological University; and

Dr. Kelvin Lee, Institute Director, National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals.

