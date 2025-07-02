Texas Enacts Comprehensive AI Governance Laws With Sector-Specific Healthcare Provisions

Texas has taken a significant step in regulating artificial intelligence (AI) with the passage of House Bill (HB) 149 and Senate Bill (SB) 1188. Signed into law on June 22, 2025, and effective Jan. 1, 2026, HB 149 – formally titled, Texas Responsible Artificial Intelligence Governance Act (TRAIGA) – establishes a broad framework for the responsible use of AI across the public sector, with more limited requirements levied upon the private sector, including healthcare providers. The law is designed to promote transparency and responsible deployment of AI, particularly in contexts where automated systems are used to make decisions that materially affect individuals. Additionally, SB 1188, which was signed into law on June 20, 2025, and becomes effective Sept. 1, 2025, introduces specific requirements for healthcare providers using AI in diagnostic contexts, while also prohibiting the physical offshoring of electronic medical records.

TRAIGA: A Statewide Framework for Responsible AI

TRAIGA places limitations on how Texas state agencies and developers and deployers of AI systems may utilize AI systems. These limitations extend to members of the healthcare industry. Notably, TRAIGA requires healthcare providers to disclose to patients (or their personal representatives) their use of AI systems if the providers utilize such systems in the diagnosis or treatment of patients. In clinical settings, this disclosure must be made before or at the time of interaction, except in emergencies, when it must be provided as soon as reasonably possible. This requirement is intended to ensure that patients are aware of when AI is involved in their care so they can make informed decisions accordingly such as whether to seek care from a different provider.

In addition to the disclosure requirement, TRAIGA includes provisions that prohibit the use of AI with the specific intent to discriminate against individuals based on protected characteristics. However, the law clarifies that a disparate impact alone is not sufficient to establish discriminatory intent – a distinction that may shape how bias in healthcare algorithms is evaluated. The statute also addresses the use of biometric data in AI systems, though these restrictions apply only to governmental entities. Specifically, it bars government agencies from using AI to identify individuals through biometric data without consent, where such use would infringe on their constitutional or statutory rights. Notably, biometric data used for healthcare treatment, payment or operations under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) is excluded from this definition. Beyond these substantive provisions, TRAIGA imposes governance obligations on organizations that develop or deploy AI systems. Healthcare providers should review internal policies and procedures to assess and mitigate risks, maintain documentation and ensure human oversight in AI-assisted decision-making. Enforcement authority rests with the Texas attorney general, who is empowered to investigate violations and impose civil penalties.

Texas SB 1188: AI in Healthcare and Data Localization

SB 1188 introduces targeted obligations for healthcare providers using AI. Specifically, the law states that licensed practitioners may use AI to support diagnosis and treatment planning, provided the following requirements are satisfied: 1) the provider must act within the scope of their licensure, regardless of their use of AI, 2) the use of AI is not otherwise prohibited by law and 3) the provider reviews all AI-generated records in accordance with standards set by the Texas Medical Board. Thus, this bill essentially requires a provider to review any AI-generated records or recommendation and make the ultimate medical decision in accordance with the provider's scope of practice. In addition, SB 1188 imposes a strict data localization mandate, prohibiting the physical offshoring of electronic medical records. This requirement applies not only to records stored directly by healthcare providers but also to those maintained by third-party vendors or cloud service providers. Covered entities must also ensure that such records are accessible only to individuals whose job responsibilities require access for treatment, payment or healthcare operations, and must implement reasonable administrative, physical and technical safeguards to protect the confidentiality, integrity and availability of patient data.

Looking Ahead

Together, TRAIGA and SB 1188 reflect Texas' growing role in shaping state-level AI regulation, particularly in the healthcare sector. These laws demonstrate a deliberate effort to balance technological advancement with patient and consumer protections. As these requirements take effect, businesses and healthcare providers operating in Texas should begin reviewing their AI systems, patient policies and data handling practices to ensure compliance. In addition, as the use of AI in healthcare continues to evolve and be adopted further, healthcare businesses and providers should determine whether their intended use of AI is compliant with these laws at the time of implementation and going forward.

