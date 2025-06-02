ARTICLE
2 June 2025

AI, Medical Products & FDA, Part 1: AI Overview In Life Sciences (Podcast)

In this first part of our AI-focused series in collaboration with Arnold & Porter, Shelly and Wayne chat with Dan Kracov, Partner at Arnold and Porter and Chair of the firm's Global Life Sciences Industry group; Abeba Habtemariam, Partner at Arnold & Porter;
Daniel A. Kracov and Abeba Habtemariam
In this first part of our AI-focused series in collaboration with Arnold & Porter, Shelly and Wayne chat with Dan Kracov, Partner at Arnold and Porter and Chair of the firm's Global Life Sciences Industry group; Abeba Habtemariam, Partner at Arnold & Porter; Ethan Dabbs, Managing Director and Senior Partner at the Boston Consulting Group; and Lauren Silvis, Senior Vice President of External Affairs at Tempus. Together, they discuss Arnold & Porter's recent survey on AI adoption in life sciences; problems, challenges, and successes in AI adoption in drug and medical device development; where FDA may be hampered in developing AI policy given budget and personnel cuts; concerns surrounding AI and protecting IP; and much more.

Access Arnold & Porter's survey on AI adoption in life sciences here.

