BIS Initiates 232 Investigations Of Pharmaceuticals And Semiconductors

The U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) announced the initiation of investigations into the effects on U.S. national security of imports of pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical ingredients and imports of semiconductors and semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

The basis of the investigations is Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. Under Section 232, the president can restrict imports of products that are found to threaten to impair national security.

On April 16, BIS published two federal register notices (pharmaceuticals, semiconductors) seeking public comment. Comments are due May 7, 2025.

Pharmaceuticals and Pharmaceutical Ingredients

The scope of the pharmaceutical investigation covers pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical ingredients, including:

Finished drug products

Medical countermeasures

Critical inputs such as active pharmaceutical ingredients

Key starting materials, and derivative products of those items

Among other information, BIS is particularly interested in comments that address:

Demand for pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical ingredients in the United States

The extent to which domestic production of pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical ingredients can meet domestic demand

The role of foreign supply chains, particularly of major exporters, in meeting United States demand for pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical ingredients

The impact of foreign government subsidies and predatory trade practices on United States pharmaceuticals industry competitiveness

Whether additional measures, including tariffs or quotas, are necessary to protect national security

Interested parties may submit a comment in this proceeding on or before May 7, 2025 at Regulations.gov using ID BIS-2025-0022.

Semiconductors and Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment

The scope of the semiconductor investigation covers semiconductors, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, and their derivative products, including:

Semiconductor substrates and bare wafers

Legacy chips

Leading-edge chips

Microelectronics

SME components

Among other information, BIS is particularly interested in comments that address:

Demand for semiconductors in the United States

The extent to which domestic production of semiconductors can or is expected to be able to meet domestic demand

The impact of foreign government subsidies and predatory trade practices on United States semiconductor and SME industry competitiveness

Whether additional measures, including tariffs or quotas, are necessary to protect national security

Interested parties may submit a comment in this proceeding on or before May 7, 2025 at Regulations.gov using ID BIS-2025-0021.

