FDA Accepts BLA For Alvotech And Dr. Reddy's Denosumab Biosimilars

On March 18, 2025, Alvotech and Dr. Reddy's announced that the FDA accepted their Biologics Licensing Application (BLA) for AVT03 (denosumab), referencing Amgen's PROLIA® and XGEVA®.

At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.

On March 18, 2025, Alvotech and Dr. Reddy's announced that the FDA accepted their Biologics Licensing Application (BLA) for AVT03 (denosumab), referencing Amgen's PROLIA® and XGEVA®. After FDA approval, Alvotech and Dr. Reddy's expect AVT03 to be supplied in a single-dose prefilled syringe containing 60 mg in a 1 mL solution and a 120 mg/1.7 mL (70 mg/mL) solution in a single-dose vial.

Denosumab is a RANK ligand (RANKL) inhibitor that is used to treat bone loss.

There are currently three FDA-approved denosumab biosimilars: Sandoz's JUBBONTI® and WYOST®, approved on March 5, 2024, Samsung Bioepis's OSPOMYV® and XBRYK®, approved on February 13, 2025, and Celltrion's STOBOCLO® and OSENVELT®, approved on March 3, 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.