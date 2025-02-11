ARTICLE
11 February 2025

BioNTech Acquires Biotheus To Boost Oncology Strategy

GP
Goodwin Procter LLP

Contributor

Goodwin Procter LLP logo
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Tara Thigpen

On February 3, 2025, BioNTech SE ("BioNTech") confirmed the completion of its acquisition of biotechnology company Biotheus for an upfront payment of $800 million and up to $150 million in potential milestone payments. Biotheus will operate as an indirect Chinese subsidiary of BioNTech.

Under the terms of the agreement, BioNTech obtained full global rights to all candidates in Biotheus' pipeline including BNT327, an investigational bispecific antibody targeting PD-L1 and VEGF-A, as well as Biotheus' "in-house antibody generation platform and bispecific antibody drug conjugate capability." Per BioNTech, the acquisition is part of its "oncology strategy, aimed at expanding the Company's capabilities to research, develop and commercialize BNT327 as a pan-tumor technology platform for combination therapies."

Authors
Photo of Tara Thigpen
Tara Thigpen
