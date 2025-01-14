ARTICLE
Life Science Dealmaking Trends 2025 (Video)

In this series of videos, International Chair of Life Sciences Cheryl Reicin provides valuable insights on a number of trends she is seeing in Big Pharma dealmaking and M&A.
In this series of videos, International Chair of Life Sciences Cheryl Reicin provides valuable insights on a number of trends she is seeing in Big Pharma dealmaking and M&A. She discusses 2025 deal trends, M&A drivers, patent cliff impacts, and the hottest emerging sectors.

Drivers of Big Pharma M&A

Big Pharma Patent Cliff Impacts to M&A

What are the Hottest Sectors in the Life Science Industry?

Central Nervous System (CNS) Investment Opportunities

How Do You See Big Pharmas in AI?

