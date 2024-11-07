Amgen Launches Its Aflibercept Biosimilar In The U.S.

After the Federal Circuit's denial last month of Regeneron's motion for an injunction pending appeal, seeking to prevent Amgen from launching its aflibercept biosimilar, Amgen announced on its Q3 earnings call last week that it has launched its aflibercept biosimilar, PAVBLU. On the call, Murdo Gordon, Amgen's Executive Vice President of Global Commercial Operations, noted, "We have fully deployed our team in support of the recent U.S. launch of PAVBLU, a biosimilar to EYLEA."

