ARTICLE
27 September 2024

Preliminary Injunction Denied Against Amgen In Aflibercept BPCIA Litigation

GP
Goodwin Procter LLP

Contributor

Goodwin Procter LLP logo
At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.
Explore Firm Details
In a sealed order that issued on September 24, 2024, the District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia denied a preliminary injunction against Amgen in the aflibercept BPCIA litigation.
United States Intellectual Property
Photo of Joshua Weinger
Authors

In a sealed order that issued on September 24, 2024, the District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia denied a preliminary injunction against Amgen in the aflibercept BPCIA litigation. Based on alleged infringement of U.S. Patent No. 11,084,865 ("'865 patent"), Regeneron had requested a preliminary injunction that would prevent Amgen from launching PAVBLU (aflibercept-ayyh), Amgen's biosimilar of Regeneron's EYLEA®. The FDA approved PAVBLU on August 23, 2024.

The court previously issued preliminary injunctions against Samsung Bioepis, Formycon, and Celltrion, and a permanent injunction against Mylan, preventing each from commercially launching their respective aflibercept biosimilars.

Regeneron immediately appealed the decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, and asked the Federal Circuit to issue an emergency injunction barring Amgen from launching PAVBLU until resolution of the appeal. According to Regeneron, the district court found that Regeneron was unlikely to prove that Amgen will infringe the '865 patent. Regeneron also asserts that Amgen has told its customers that it intends to launch PAVBLU on October 1, 2024. Amgen has opposed Regeneron's request for an emergency injunction.

Stay tuned to Big Molecule Watch for further updates on the pending aflibercept BPCIA litigations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Joshua Weinger
Joshua Weinger
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More