Commercial Leases In The U.S.: Key Considerations For Japanese-Owned Companies

Japanese-owned companies operating in the United States are increasingly revisiting their commercial lease terms as market conditions evolve in 2025. Provisions such as operating expense pass-throughs, rent escalation clauses, and capital expenditure treatment require careful scrutiny, as they often differ significantly from Japanese leasing practices. Understanding flexibility provisions, compliance responsibilities, and risk allocation mechanisms has become essential for effective corporate governance and

Since its founding in 1929, Masuda Funai has focused its practice on successfully representing international and domestic companies entering, operating and expanding in the United States. With offices in Chicago, Schaumburg and Los Angeles, the firm assists clients in every aspect of business, including establishing, acquiring, financing and selling operations and facilities; transferring overseas employees to the U.S.

Article Insights

Masuda, Funai, Eifert & Mitchell, Ltd. are most popular: within Corporate/Commercial Law, International Law and Employment and HR topic(s)

in United States

with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services, Property and Retail & Leisure industries

As U.S. commercial real estate conditions continue to evolve in 2026, Japanese-owned companies operating in the United States are increasingly revisiting the terms of their commercial leases. Provisions that may appear standard under U.S. practice, such as operating expense pass-throughs, common area maintenance charges, and rent escalation clauses, can carry significant financial impact if not carefully reviewed. In particular, definitions of recoverable costs and the treatment of capital expenditures deserve close attention, as they often differ from leasing practices commonly seen in Japan.

Flexibility and risk allocation are also becoming more important as U.S. subsidiaries adapt to changing business conditions. Japanese parent companies frequently prefer long-term stability when entering U.S. leases, but current market conditions highlight the importance of negotiating termination rights, expansion or contraction options, and assignment or sublease flexibility. Understanding force majeure and quiet enjoyment provisions are likewise essential to ensure that operational disruptions or external events are addressed in a predictable and legally enforceable manner under U.S. law.

Finally, compliance responsibilities under U.S. commercial leases are receiving increased scrutiny, particularly for companies unfamiliar with local regulatory requirements. Leases often allocate responsibility for building code compliance, environmental matters, accessibility laws, and energy-efficiency obligations in ways that may not be immediately apparent. For Japanese-owned companies, early coordination between U.S. management, Japan-based headquarters, and legal counsel can help avoid misunderstandings, unexpected costs, and compliance risks. In today’s environment, a carefully structured U.S. commercial lease is an important component of effective risk management and corporate governance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.