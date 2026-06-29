When Landlord Work Is Late: Remedies And Defenses In Commercial Leases

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When landlord work slips, the tenant's risk rises quickly. Delayed delivery can postpone opening, increase costs and disrupt operations unless the lease sets clear deadlines, meaningful remedies and tightly drawn defenses.

The real issue is not whether the lease includes a landlord work deadline. It is whether the lease allocates the consequences of delay in a way that makes the economics predictable, protects the tenant's ability to open and limits downstream disputes.

A well-negotiated lease should set an outside date for completion of landlord improvements and tie that deadline to a corresponding extension of the rent commencement date. But rent tolling alone rarely solves the business problem created by a delayed delivery.

Start with Remedies That Match the Real Cost of Delay

Late delivery can inflict significant business harm before any claim is filed. A delayed opening may drive up construction, labor, marketing, logistics, financing and relocation costs while putting operational and investor timelines at risk.

That is why liquidated damages are often the first negotiated remedy after rent tolling. They commonly accrue daily after the landlord work deadline, although landlords often prefer to provide relief as future rent abatement rather than a cash payment.

That structure is common but not neutral. Depending on the tenant's accounting treatment, rent abatement may be recognized over the life of the lease while the costs of enforcing the remedy, including legal fees, are incurred immediately.

Tenants often seek a one-for-one daily remedy at the outset, with an increased rate after a defined period of continued delay. Landlords, by contrast, frequently try to cap exposure on the theory that extended delays may stem from broader project conditions.

If the lease uses liquidated damages, the provision should support enforceability by stating that actual damages would be difficult to quantify at signing and that the agreed amount is a reasonable estimate of anticipated harm, not a penalty.

Even then, large delay claims can invite challenge. The more clearly the lease ties delay to foreseeable business disruption, the harder it is to argue that the remedy is punitive or disconnected from actual risk.

For that reason, tenants may want the lease to identify the categories of loss delayed landlord work is likely to cause, including increased labor, construction, logistics, marketing, relocation and investor-related costs.

Some tenants also seek a self-help right allowing them to complete unfinished landlord work at the landlord's cost. To be meaningful, that remedy should be supported by coordinated lease and construction contract provisions giving the tenant the practical tools to step in, including access rights, permit and contract assignments, direct-payment or reimbursement rights, and rent offset if the landlord does not promptly reimburse the tenant.

If the delay becomes severe, termination may be the most practical final remedy. Tenants may seek reimbursement of out-of-pocket transaction costs, and landlords typically condition that payment on a negotiated cap and a release of further claims.

Whatever remedies the lease provides, it should also define when they stop. Landlords generally want remedies to end at substantial completion, but tenants should ensure that term still means the work required for lawful occupancy and operational launch is complete.

Keep Excuse Provisions Narrow and Notice Requirements Tight

A strong remedy package will not eliminate disputes if the lease leaves too much room for excuse defenses. Force majeure and tenant delay clauses can materially reduce or eliminate the tenant's recovery if they are drafted too broadly.

Force majeure should be drafted with precision. Tenants should push for limits requiring the event to be outside the landlord's control, promptly noticed and subject to commercially reasonable mitigation, and they may also want to exclude routine permitting issues, supply chain problems and contractor underperformance. Landlords, meanwhile, should ensure that the lease does not impose a stricter delivery obligation on the landlord than the landlord can enforce against its contractor; if the construction contract allows broader time extensions, longer notice periods or a different substantial completion trigger, the landlord may owe delay remedies to the tenant without a corresponding recovery from the contractor.

Landlords also need protection against delay caused by the tenant, but that protection should be administered with discipline. A requirement for the landlord to provide prompt notice can help prevent after-the-fact efforts to recast ordinary project friction as tenant-caused delay.

The best landlord work provisions do more than allocate risk after a delay. They create a practical framework for keeping the project on track and resolving problems before they become broader commercial disputes. A lease that pairs a clear outside completion date with calibrated remedies, disciplined notice requirements and narrow excuse provisions is better positioned to protect the tenant's opening timeline and business plan.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.