RENTAL Act Update: Key Changes for Real Estate Agents

The District of Columbia's Rebalancing Expectations for Neighbors, Tenants, and Landlords (RENTAL) Amendment Act of 2025, effective December 31, 2025, introduces major updates to landlord-tenant laws and the Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act (TOPA). These changes impact eviction procedures, tenant rights, and property transactions. Here's what you need to know.

TOPA REFORMS

Expanded Exemptions: The Act exempts newly constructed multifamily buildings from TOPA for 15 years following the issuance of a permanent certificate of occupancy. Additionally, certain affordable housing projects that are subject to restrictive covenants also qualify for exemption.

Investor Entry/Exit Flexibility: Transfers involving non-controlling investors in ownership entities will no longer trigger TOPA, provided that proper notice is given to tenants.

Certified Tenant Support Providers: A new system of Mayor-certified tenant support providers will offer tenants no-cost technical assistance and training on exercising their rights. Property owners must include the contact information for these certified providers in all offers of sale.

Enhanced Transparency: Owners are now required to send offers of sale to tenants via certified mail or tracked delivery and provide copies to the Mayor. To further improve visibility, a TOPA Transparency Portal will publish transaction details, including timelines and negotiated outcomes.

Cooling-Off Period and Anti-Interference Rules: Tenants cannot assign their purchase rights immediately after receiving an offer; a cooling-off period applies. The Act also prohibits any coercion, retaliation, or misleading statements intended to interfere with a tenant's ability to exercise their rights.

LANDLORD-TENANT CHANGES

Shorter Notice for Nonpayment Evictions: The Act reduces the pre-filing notice period for nonpayment cases from 30 days to just 10 days. Landlords must deliver these notices by certified mail or tracked delivery and also post them on the unit's front door to ensure proper notification.

Court Discretion in Eviction Cases: Courts now have the authority to allow landlords to correct deficiencies in eviction filings rather than automatically dismissing cases. This change is intended to reduce delays and streamline the process.

Expedited Evictions for Dangerous Crimes: When a crime of violence or other dangerous crime occurs on the premises, landlords may issue a 10-day notice to vacate, and courts are required to hold a hearing within 20 days of filing. Tenants, however, retain important defenses if they were unaware of the criminal activity, took reasonable steps to prevent it, or were victims themselves.

Protective Orders for Rent Payments: Courts now have an explicit, codified framework to require tenants in nonpayment cases to deposit ongoing monthly rent into the court registry while the case is pending. Importantly, judges may issue a preliminary protective order right after a motion is filed using the lease or rent ledger amount. The Court may later hold a hearing to adjust the amount if necessary, such as in cases involving housing code violations or disputes over the rent calculation.

WHY THIS MATTERS FOR AGENTS

Update your practices to comply with new notice requirements.

Understand expanded TOPA exemptions for new construction and investor changes.

Prepare for faster timelines in certain eviction cases.

Familiarize yourself with tenant support resources and the transparency portal for accurate client guidance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.