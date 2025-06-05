Adaptive Reuse – A Passing Fad Or A Newly Emerging Asset Class To Be Reckoned With?

Earlier this morning (June 3, 2025), I had the pleasure to moderate a panel at a Philadelphia Adaptive Reuse convening hosted by Bisnow. My panel consisted of local/regional experts and was comprised of German Yakubow, President of Haverford Square Properties, Phil Balderson, CEO of Odin Properties Jason Scholl, President of LK Miller and Christopher Horch, Associate Partner JB&B.

The discussion initially focused on the various demand drivers for adaptive reuse in Philadelphia, including:

Large stock of older buildings; Return to work mandates at many businesses including the City itself; Availability of easier to adapt medical and industrial buildings; Tenant preferences for character and a sense of history; and Philadelphia's 10-year, 100% real estate tax abatement fully applying to adaptive reuse

We also chatted about whether Philadelphia was in a unique position to capitalize on this type of adaptive reuse work with the panelists concluding that while Philadelphia was, in fact, NOT unique as compared to Boston, NYC, Baltimore or DC, the one thing Philadelphia does have at the moment that the other cities do not have is an ease of permitting and development approvals for older buildings and a lower cost of acquisition than the other cities. Ease of permitting was a bit surprising candidly to most in the audience as this is not often the case with the City, but the panel was unanimous in their praise of the City when it comes to adaptive reuse timing and approvals.

When asked to focus on the biggest surprises to avoid, our panelists were quick to remind the audience that despite what they may hear, it is very hard to reuse the systems infrastructure in older buildings and it is better to plan on a gut rehab of lighting, electrical and HVAC in your pro forma. Sage counsel. The MEP and GC on the panel further stated that it is better to roll with what the building has to offer and meet it there than fight what is there and force it to work. In short, make sure your pro forma and your budget assumptions and scope adequately address lighting, HVAC and electrical at a minimum.

When reviewing what types of buildings they like to hunt for, our developers indicated that a square building with good window lines and access to light is what tenants are looking for so they tend to stay away from deep buildings with big cores and prefer industrial or old schools that tend to provide better floor plates than older churches and office buildings (which are tricky when it comes to running plumbing).

As far as costs go, I was a bit surprised to hear from all of the panelists that they are not overly concerned about tariffs and have been "ignoring the noise" that is coming out of DC regarding the on again/off again tariffs. They acknowledged that construction costs have gradually increased since Covid, but they have not sky rocketed. Their bigger concern was on longer lead time items on certain hard costs like cooling towers and switch gear that can still take up to 50 weeks to obtain and, in certain instances, getting the local utilities confirmation of specific times that lines would be run from the curb to the building, which can take multiple months rather than weeks.

All of our panelist were of the view that despite what might or might not come out of DC federally on energy efficiency and sustainability, that the customer is in fact interested in lower cost utilities and that owners are now focusing more and more on life cycle costing analysis of systems vs. using a simple payback period which fails to take into account future savings on energy consumption in an environment where utilities costs of energy are increasing 26% this coming summer.

Moreover, despite the de-emphasis federally on renewables and sustainability with the new Administration, all of our panelists agreed that their companies and their tenants all value efficiency and sustainable attributes of buildings, in particular when there is a return on investment for the installation – e.g., lighting, HVAC, building cladding that leads to less consumption of energy and therefore less cost to the tenant at the property.

