Recent Transactions

27 February 2025

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP

United States Real Estate and Construction
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
Recent transactional highlights include Cadwalader representing:

  • The lenders in the $1.5 billion refinancing of a landmark commercial property in midtown Manhattan.
  • The lenders in the $500 million refinancing of two office condominium towers in San Francisco, which includes the corporate headquarters of a multinational transportation company.
  • The lender in the $135 million refinancing of a mixed-use members only club and retail property located in the Meatpacking District of Manhattan.

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
