Navigating Tariffs In Construction Contracts: Creative Strategies For Owners And Contractors

Introduction: Steering Through the Storm of Tariff Uncertainty

Tariffs on critical construction materials—steel, aluminum, lumber, and more—are roiling project budgets and schedules, leaving owners and contractors adrift in a sea of cost uncertainty. As tariff negotiations remain murky and unresolved, these financial headwinds are likely to persist, threatening the stability of ongoing and future projects. Yet, within this storm lies a chance to chart a steadier course. By embedding strategic, tariff-savvy provisions in construction contracts, owners and contractors can shield their projects from volatility and seize control of their financial destiny. This article explores creative strategies to address tariff challenges, empowering stakeholders to navigate uncertainty with confidence.

Strategic Contract Provisions to Mitigate Tariff Risks

Carefully crafted contract language is the cornerstone of managing tariff-related uncertainties. Below are innovative strategies to consider when negotiating and drafting construction agreements, designed to balance risk allocation and maintain project viability:

1. Incorporate Material Cost Escalation Provisions

Tailored material escalation clauses allow for adjustments to the contract sum when tariffs significantly increase material costs post-contract execution. Such a clause limits relief to tariffs enacted after the contract is signed, ensuring that only unforeseen regulatory changes trigger adjustments. This incentivizes contractors to lock in pricing early while protecting owners from absorbing pre-existing tariff burdens.

2. Require Fair and Timely Notice of Tariff Impacts

To prevent disputes over tariff-related claims, contracts should mandate prompt notification of tariff impacts. A sophisticated strategy is to require contractors to identify tariff-driven cost increases within a short window (e.g., 7-14 days) of a tariff's enactment or application to a project. This "fair notice" provision ensures owners receive early warnings, enabling proactive budget adjustments or alternative sourcing strategies. Contractors benefit from clear timelines, reducing the risk of waived claims due to delayed reporting.

3. Embed Tariffs in Change Order Processes

Change orders are a natural mechanism for addressing tariff impacts. Consider explicitly including tariff-related cost increases within the definition of permissible change orders. Contracts can require contractors to submit detailed documentation—such as supplier invoices, tariff notices, or government regulations—to substantiate claims. This transparency builds trust and streamlines owner approval. For owners, consider setting a threshold for tariff-related change orders requiring owner approval, such as 5% of a subcontract's value or a specific scope division. This balances flexibility with oversight, ensuring significant cost increases are vetted.

4. Cap Total Tariff Adjustments

To manage financial exposure, contracts can impose a cumulative cap on tariff-related cost adjustments, such as $500,000 across the project (excluding subcontractor errors or omissions). With this approach, owners gain predictability, while contractors retain a pathway for relief within reasonable limits. Also, considering pairing the cap with a shared savings clause, where cost savings from tariff reductions (e.g., repealed tariffs) are split between the parties, incentivizing collaboration.

Conclusion: Building Resilience Through Collaboration

Tariffs are an unavoidable reality in modern construction, but they need not derail projects. By integrating thoughtful, tariff-specific provisions into construction contracts, owners and contractors can manage risks collaboratively and creatively. From escalation clauses and fair notice requirements to change order thresholds and cost caps, these strategies empower stakeholders to navigate tariff uncertainties with confidence. Proactive contract drafting remains a powerful tool for ensuring project success in an unpredictable economic landscape.

