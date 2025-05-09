ARTICLE
9 May 2025

New Webinar Available: 2025 California Housing Laws – What You Need To Know

Daniel Freedman
As California continues to reshape its approach to housing policy, two of JMBM's leading attorneys—Daniel Freedman and Matt Hinks—hosted a timely and informative webinar covering the most significant housing laws taking effect in 2025. The presentation, New Housing Laws for 2025: What You Need to Know, is now available for viewing.

Freedman and Hinks, Co-Chairs of JMBM's Housing Strategy and Litigation Group, discussed new developments and strategies in land use, entitlements, and housing litigation. Key topics included major updates to the Housing Accountability Act (HAA), new standards for Builder's Remedy projects, expanded ADU regulations, and refined permit streamlining measures. The webinar also addressed evolving legal strategies to combat misuse of CEQA and historic preservation laws that can slow or block housing production.

"Each year, the Legislature sharpens its focus on housing production, and this year is no exception," said Freedman. "Understanding how to apply these laws—before you submit an application—can make the difference between a stalled project and a successful one."

This webinar reflects JMBM's ongoing role at the forefront of California housing law. With a proven track record in high-impact litigation and entitlement strategy, Freedman and Hinks are trusted advisors for clients navigating an increasingly complex legal and regulatory landscape.

