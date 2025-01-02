Navigating New Commercial Tenant Protections (Podcast)

COVID destabilized many commercial landlords, leading many tenants to focus on how to protect themselves from non-performing landlords. From doing due diligence on potential landlords to negotiating for economic and non-economic protections and remedies in leases, listen in as shareholders Tal Diamant and Melanie Taylor dive into ways for tenants to secure their leasehold while maintaining positive relationships with their landlords in the process.

Brownstein Podcast Series · Navigating New Commercial Tenant Protections

