Provided Interim CFO Services To A Technology Company

Client :A subsidiary of a US-based technology company providing R&D related to ITeS and other support services
Service Offered :Interim CFO Services
Sector / Industry :IT/ITeS
Objective
The client is a subsidiary of a US technology company and provides various services such as R&D (Research and Development), product support and other support services to the group. Their CFO (Chief Financial Officer) in India had recently resigned, and they approached Nexdigm in the interim to take care of their CFO office until they found a replacement.
Solution
Our team reviewed the month-end numbers before the reporting was finalized. We checked the monthly variances and ensured there were appropriate reasons for any major variations. We monitored the cash flows and working capital requirements, prepared forecasts and reviewed vendor contracts among other FP&A activities.
Impact
Our support resulted in:
- Significant reduction in employee escalations
- Remarkable improvement in processes
- Saving management bandwidth
The client appreciated our diligence, steadfastness, and support in implementing the best practices exercised by the execution team.