Provided Interim CFO Services To A Technology Company

Client :A subsidiary of a US-based technology company providing R&D related to ITeS and other support services

Service Offered :Interim CFO Services

Sector / Industry :IT/ITeS

Objective

The client is a subsidiary of a US technology company and provides various services such as R&D (Research and Development), product support and other support services to the group. Their CFO (Chief Financial Officer) in India had recently resigned, and they approached Nexdigm in the interim to take care of their CFO office until they found a replacement.

Solution

Our team reviewed the month-end numbers before the reporting was finalized. We checked the monthly variances and ensured there were appropriate reasons for any major variations. We monitored the cash flows and working capital requirements, prepared forecasts and reviewed vendor contracts among other FP&A activities.

Impact

Our support resulted in:

Significant reduction in employee escalations

Remarkable improvement in processes

Saving management bandwidth

The client appreciated our diligence, steadfastness, and support in implementing the best practices exercised by the execution team.