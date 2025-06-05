ARTICLE
5 June 2025

Provided Interim CFO Services To A Technology Company

Nexdigm provides integrated, digitally driven solutions encompassing Business and Professional Services that help companies navigate challenges across all stages of their life-cycle. Through our direct operations in the USA, Poland, UAE, and India, we serve a diverse range of clients, spanning multinationals, listed companies, privately-owned companies, and family-owned businesses from over 50 countries. Nexdigm is an employee-owned, privately held, independent global organization that helps companies across geographies meet the needs of a dynamic business environment. Our focus on problem-solving, supported by our multifunctional expertise enables us to provide customized solutions for our clients.
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Client :A subsidiary of a US-based technology company providing R&D related to ITeS and other support services

Service Offered :Interim CFO Services

Sector / Industry :IT/ITeS

Objective

The client is a subsidiary of a US technology company and provides various services such as R&D (Research and Development), product support and other support services to the group. Their CFO (Chief Financial Officer) in India had recently resigned, and they approached Nexdigm in the interim to take care of their CFO office until they found a replacement.

Solution

Our team reviewed the month-end numbers before the reporting was finalized. We checked the monthly variances and ensured there were appropriate reasons for any major variations. We monitored the cash flows and working capital requirements, prepared forecasts and reviewed vendor contracts among other FP&A activities.

Impact

Our support resulted in:

  • Significant reduction in employee escalations
  • Remarkable improvement in processes
  • Saving management bandwidth

The client appreciated our diligence, steadfastness, and support in implementing the best practices exercised by the execution team.

