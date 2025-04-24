ARTICLE
24 April 2025

Modern Mediation: The Virtual Session

Video conference mediations became a necessity during the pandemic of 2020, and are still popular with many mediators and lawyers. Zoom, WebEx, and other platforms have slick options that include break-out rooms, document sharing, and private messaging. Compared to convening in person at a law office, virtual mediations can be more comfortable and convenient, and less expensive. They are especially useful when the mediator, lawyers, and parties would otherwise have to travel to attend. But the virtual platform makes communication more challenging.

The absence of physical presence all but eliminates body language, making it harder to accurately gauge many aspects of the negotiations. Video mediations work best when the participants have removed distractions, ensured a reliable internet connection, selected a suitable computer configuration, and arranged a back-channel for client and lawyer to communicate directly. An iPhone at Starbucks is not the ticket to success.

