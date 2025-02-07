A Plan For Establishing A United States Sovereign Wealth Fund (Trump EO Tracker)

Establishes a sovereign wealth fund to "promote fiscal sustainability, lessen the burden of taxes on American families and small businesses, establish economic security for future generations, and promote United States economic and strategic leadership internationally". The Secretary of the Treasury and the Secretary of Commerce shall develop a plan for the establishment of a sovereign wealth fund including recommendations for funding mechanisms, investment strategies, fund structure, and a governance model. The plan shall also include an evaluation of the legal considerations for establishing and managing such a fund, including any need for legislation.

