ARTICLE
7 February 2025

A Plan For Establishing A United States Sovereign Wealth Fund (Trump EO Tracker)

AG
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Contributor

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP logo
Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.
Explore Firm Details
Establishes a sovereign wealth fund to "promote fiscal sustainability, lessen the burden of taxes on American families and small businesses...
United States Government, Public Sector
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Establishes a sovereign wealth fund to "promote fiscal sustainability, lessen the burden of taxes on American families and small businesses, establish economic security for future generations, and promote United States economic and strategic leadership internationally". The Secretary of the Treasury and the Secretary of Commerce shall develop a plan for the establishment of a sovereign wealth fund including recommendations for funding mechanisms, investment strategies, fund structure, and a governance model. The plan shall also include an evaluation of the legal considerations for establishing and managing such a fund, including any need for legislation.

Additional Documentation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More