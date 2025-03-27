Investing In "America First" With Nova J. Daly | Coercive Capital (Podcast)

Among the dizzying number of executive orders, tariff negotiations, and Doge activity since the inauguration, the America First Investment Policy requires a specific focus to better understand the potential impact on foreign investment in the United States, from both allies and hostile nations.

Wiley is a preeminent law firm wired into Washington. We advise Fortune 500 corporations, trade associations, and individuals in all industries on legal matters converging at the intersection of government, business, and technological innovation. Our attorneys and public policy advisors are respected and have nuanced insights into the mindsets of agencies, regulators, and lawmakers. We are the best-kept secret in DC for many of the most innovative and transformational companies, business groups, and nonprofit organizations. From autonomous vehicles to blockchain technologies, we combine our focused industry knowledge and unmatched understanding of Washington to anticipate challenges, craft policies, and formulate solutions for emerging innovators and industries.

Episode Summary

Among the dizzying number of executive orders, tariff negotiations, and Doge activity since the inauguration, the America First Investment Policy requires a specific focus to better understand the potential impact on foreign investment in the United States, from both allies and hostile nations. Nova J. Daly is a Senior Public Policy Advisor at Wiley Rein, LLP. He formerly served in the Treasury Department as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS.) Coercive Capital host, Elaine Dezenski, recently spoke with Nova about America First, what it means for capital flows, U.S. companies, and the broader seismic shift in the global trade order.

Episode Notes

Among the dizzying number of executive orders, tariff negotiations, and Doge activity since the inauguration, the America First Investment Policy requires a specific focus to better understand the potential impact on foreign investment in the United States, from both allies and hostile nations.

Nova J. Daly is a Senior Public Policy Advisor at Wiley Rein, LLP. He formerly served in the Treasury Department as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS.)Coercive Capitalhost, Elaine Dezenski, recently spoke with Nova about America First, what it means for capital flows, U.S. companies, and the broader seismic shift in the global trade order.

Coercive Capital's Proud Sponsors:

At K2 Integrity, we are more than risk managers and compliance experts—we are architects of integrity. We understand that critical moments define an organization's success. These moments offer an opportunity to achieve higher standards, build smarter systems, enhance financial and institutional integrity, reduce risk, and uncover the truth.

Our team—former regulators, law enforcement officials, and industry experts—combines deep subject-matter expertise with advanced technology to solve today's most pressing challenges. From cyber defense and financial crime risk management to white-collar investigations, we deliver intelligence-driven solutions that foster trust, transparency, and economic security in an increasingly complex world.