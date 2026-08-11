USCIS Raises The Stakes: Incomplete Immigration Filings May Face Immediate Denial

The Trump administration has prioritized immigration policy, with new developments emerging on an almost weekly basis. From changes affecting visa processing and adjustment of status to increased vetting, enforcement initiatives, employment authorization, humanitarian programs, and agency adjudication standards, employers and foreign nationals are navigating a rapidly shifting immigration landscape.

The latest development comes from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). On Aug. 5, 2026, USCIS updated its Policy Manual to reinforce the principle that applicants and petitioners should establish eligibility for an immigration benefit at the time of filing. The agency has also restored broader discretion for officers to deny certain applications and petitions without first issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE) or Notice of Intent to Deny (NOID).

This represents a departure from the approach adopted in 2021, under which USCIS officers were generally instructed to issue an RFE or NOID when additional evidence could potentially establish eligibility. Under that policy, an incomplete filing did not necessarily result in denial without first allowing the applicant or petitioner an opportunity to supplement the record.

What Changed?

Under the August 5 policy update, USCIS emphasizes that the burden rests with the applicant or petitioner to establish eligibility and submit required initial evidence at the time of filing. USCIS form instructions identify the initial evidence required for particular benefit request, and officers once again have broader discretion to deny a filing without providing an opportunity to cure deficiencies through an RFE or NOID. This approach mirrors a policy USCIS implemented during the first Trump administration in 2018, which similarly expanded adjudicators’ discretion to deny filings without first issuing an RFE or NOID where required initial evidence was missing or the record did not establish eligibility.

The 2026 policy is effective immediately and applies to benefit requests pending or filed on or after Aug. 5, 2026, except where regulations or other USCIS policies provide otherwise.

USCIS has characterized the change as an effort to discourage frivolous or substantially incomplete filings and prevent applicants from submitting what the agency describes as “placeholder” applications to obtain benefits associated with a pending filing, such as employment authorization.

The Practical Message: The Initial Filing Matters More Than Ever

For employers, investors, foreign nationals, and their counsel, the practical consequence is straightforward: assuming that an RFE will provide an opportunity to fix an incomplete filing carries increasing risk. An RFE should not be viewed as part of ordinary case preparation. Under the prior policy, however, applicants and petitioners had greater assurance that USCIS would request additional evidence where a potentially curable deficiency existed. That assurance has now been substantially reduced.

Petitioners and applicants should approach the initial filing as though it may be their only opportunity to establish eligibility. Required initial evidence should be carefully identified, documentation should be reviewed for inconsistencies or gaps, and legal arguments should be developed before submission rather than reserved for a possible RFE response.

What This Means for Employment-Based Immigration

The policy has implications across employment-based immigration categories. H-1B, L-1, O-1, immigrant petitions, and adjustment applications frequently involve complex factual records, and a missing document or inadequately developed eligibility argument can materially affect adjudication outcomes.

Employers should be cautious about filing cases primarily to meet a deadline when key evidence remains outstanding. While timing pressures are common in immigration practice, the new policy increases the importance of determining whether the record submitted at filing independently demonstrates eligibility. It also reinforces the need for employers and foreign nationals to respond promptly to requests from immigration counsel for supporting documentation. Delays in providing corporate records, employment documentation, educational evidence, or other required materials until shortly before a filing deadline may create greater risk in the current adjudicatory environment.

Significance for EB-5 Investors

The timing of this policy change is notable for EB-5 investors preparing petitions ahead of the Sept. 30, 2026, grandfathering deadline under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act.

EB-5 petitions are inherently document-intensive. Investors may need extensive documentation establishing the lawful source and path of investment funds, while the underlying project and regional center filings involve their own substantial evidentiary requirements. With September 30 approaching, investors seeking to preserve grandfathering protections may feel pressure to file quickly. The new USCIS policy, however, makes the distinction between filing quickly and filing completely important.

Investors should not assume that deficiencies in source-of-funds documentation or other required evidence can be addressed later through an RFE. Cases should be initiated sufficiently in advance to permit counsel to review bank records, tax documents, employment and compensation records, property transactions, gifts, loans, business proceeds, and other evidence relevant to the particular source of investment capital. The deadline remains important, but so does filing a petition capable of establishing eligibility based on the record submitted to USCIS.

Adjustment of Status Filings Also Require Care

The policy applies equally to adjustment of status applications, particularly as USCIS continues to increase scrutiny of adjustment filings and the circumstances surrounding an applicant’s eligibility. Foreign nationals filing Form I-485 together with related applications for employment authorization and advance parole should make certain that the adjustment application itself is complete and supported by required initial evidence.

The fact that a pending adjustment application may provide collateral benefits makes it important not to treat the underlying filing as a placeholder. Immigration strategies built around obtaining an Employment Authorization Document (EAD) or other interim benefits from a pending application should be evaluated carefully. The administration has identified the use of incomplete filings to obtain associated immigration benefits as one of the concerns underlying the new policy.

Another Development in a Rapidly Changing Immigration Environment

This policy should not be viewed in isolation. The administration has maintained a focus on immigration, and policy changes are occurring with frequency across USCIS, the Department of State, Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the Department of Homeland Security. Immigration policy is evolving not only through legislation or formal rulemaking, but also through policy memoranda, executive actions, agency guidance, adjudication practices, and litigation.

For employers and foreign nationals, immigration planning should not be static. Strategies that were appropriate months ago — or even weeks ago — may warrant reconsideration as new rules, policy memoranda, executive actions, litigation developments, and adjudication standards emerge. The Aug. 5 USCIS policy update reflects that changing environment and carries a procedural message: applicants and petitioners should not rely on USCIS to provide a second opportunity to establish eligibility. Preparation before filing remains essential.